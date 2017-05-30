Bees weekend wrap-up May 30

BEES GET 3RD EXTRA INNINGS WIN OF THE SEASON OVER BLUE CRABS

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees come from behind to secure a victory in extra innings with Rosa’s walkoff single in the 10th! 3-2 the final! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: With the score tied in the 10th, the Bees had Skelton and Carrillo on base with nobody out. With Michael Crouse at bat, both runners took off for a key double steal. After Crouse was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Jovan Rosa brought Carrillo home with an RBI single to give the Bees their 2nd walkoff win of the year.

Pitchers of Record: W: Joe Beimel (2-2) | L: Trey Masek (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-5, RBI, walkoff single in 10th | Jose Lozada (Southern Maryland) – 2-4, 2B, R

Next Game: Tuesday, May 30th, 7:12 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (13-23) vs. Bridgeport Bluefish (20-17)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Eric Fornataro (0-2, 7.46) | Bridgeport: TBD

Bees Buzz: The walkoff win for the Bees was their 2nd walkoff of the season…New Britain is now 3-2 overall in extra inning games, 1-1 at home…The Bees are now 6-4 overall in 1 run games…Conor Bierfeldt got his first stolen base of the season in the 4th inning…Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games…Craig Maddox has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 12 games…Joe Beimel pitched 2 innings of hitless relief in the game, making today’s game his longest outing of the season…With an RBI hit in the 1st, Craig Maddox has 16 total RBI on the season. He is third on the team in RBI behind Jovan Rosa (18) and Conor Bierfeldt (17)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 177 today, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 200, including postseason.

BEES SHUT OUT 2-0 AND 6-0 IN SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER

In 140 Characters or Less: Blue Crabs come out victorious in twin bill, sweeping New Britain with back to back shutouts, 2-0 and 6-0. Series wraps up tomorrow at 1:35.

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: The Southern Maryland offense struck early once again against Bees pitching, this time on Brian Dupra. RBI doubles from Devon Rodriguez and Zach Cone brought home 2 total runs for the Blue Crabs, giving them the early 2-0 lead which would hold until the end of the game.

Game 2: The early offense carried over for Southern Maryland after game 1. In the night cap they scored 3 runs in the top of the 2nd off of Anthony Marzi to take another early lead. They would add an insurance run in the 4th to reach the 4-0 final score.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Brian Grening (2-1) | L: Brian Dupra (3-2)

Game 2: W: Gaby Hernandez (3-0) | L: Anthony Marzi (3-3)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Brian Grening (Southern Maryland) – CG, SHO, 7 IP, 4 H, 10 K

Game 2: Gaby Hernandez (Southern Maryland) – 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 8 K | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B

JARVIS TOSSES 4 SCORELESS RELIEF INNINGS IN 3-1 LOSS

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin notches 3 hits in 3-1 loss to Blue Crabs, Bees’ winning streak snapped at 4. Series continues with DH tomorrow #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The Southern Maryland offense scored early on against Mike Lee, notching 3 runs against him in the top of the 1st. The offensive surge was led by RBI singles from Devon Rodriguez and Zach Cone. It gave the Blue Crabs an early 3-0 lead, which would hold to secure their victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Drew Hayes (1-1) | L: Mike Lee (0-3) | SV: Cody Eppley (11)

Player(s) of the Game: Zach Cone (Southern Maryland) – 2-4, 2 RBI | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 8 consecutive games…Craig Maddox’s hitting streak was snapped at 8 games, which ties the season’s longest hitting streak by any Bees player…Yusuke Kajimoto extended his on base streak to 9 consecutive games…Both Yusuke Kajimoto and Jon Griffin notched multiple hits in the game. Kajimoto now has multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games, and Jon Griffin got 3 hits in a game for the third time this season…Jason Jarvis has not allowed a run in his past 5 innings of relief…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 174 today, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 197, including postseason.

Bees Buzz: Runs were scored in only 4 different half innings throughout today’s doubleheader. The other 28 half innings were all scoreless…The Bees were shut out in game 1 of the doubleheader, making them the second to last team in the Atlantic League to have been shut out all season. The only team in the league that has not yet been shut out is Somerset…Jovan Rosa has recorded a hit in 9 of his last 10 games…Mike Hepple is 6 innings away from 200 total innings pitched in his career…Yusuke Kajimoto is 7 hits away from 300 total hits in his professional career…This is the first time since September 11th-12th of last season that the Bees were shut out in back to back games…After playing in both games of today’s doubleheader, Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 176, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 199.