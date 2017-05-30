Petit attends Manufacturing Innovation Day

State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) attended Manufacturing Innovation Day at the State Capitol recently.

Petit, spoke with local manufacturers, discussing the scope of their business and the legislative concerns they have that are affecting their industry.

“Manufacturing businesses in Connecticut are part of the small business community, which is the backbone of our state and local economy. They provide jobs for our residents and are partners in contributing to the local communities of which they are a part. I will continue to support policies that further education and skills training for our students in technical schools, as well as innovation and expansion of manufacturing businesses in our state,” said Petit, according to a press release from the House Republicans.

Nearly 30 Connecticut manufacturers exhibited their products and services at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 17 as part of a Manufacturing Innovation Day celebration.

Connecticut is home to almost 160,000 manufacturers generating $42.7 billion in economic activity annually. Over 4,000 people are employed by Connecticut manufacturers, earning an average annual salary of $95,118.

According to the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, more than one-half of the top 100 companies headquartered in Connecticut are manufacturing firms.