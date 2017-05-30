Volunteers spend ‘Day of Caring’ at local nonprofits

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Whether they needed some sprucing up outdoors or food items sorted, more than two dozen non-profit agencies in Central Connecticut were buzzing with volunteers throughout the day during the United Way of West Central Connecticut’s 26th Annual Day of Caring last Friday.

Sponsored by United Way, Day of Caring began in 1992 as a way to help employees of local corporations interact with human service agencies. Since then, the annual event has grown in volunteers and community service projects. This year, about 560 volunteers of all ages came together to complete 54 Day of Caring projects at 31 sites located in United Way’s service area, which includes Bristol, Plainville, Burlington, and Plymouth/Terryville.

“It’s wonderful to see how many people come together because they really want to make a difference in their community,” said United Way Community Impact Coordinator Liz Hill.

Out of the total number of volunteers, 180 of them were students from local high schools, including Plainville High School seniors John Tartici and Camden Clifford, who helped sort through food items donated for United Way’s Joy of Sharing Drive, which kicked off a couple days before Day of Caring. All of the donations benefitted food pantries located in all of the communities served by United Way.

When Tartici and Clifford heard about Day of Caring, the students jumped at the opportunity to give back.

From the Plainville Community Food Pantry to For Goodness Sake to Salvation Army, Tartici and Clifford saw firsthand the outpour of support that a variety of local agencies received from donors.

Knowing that the donations will benefit people in situations like homelessness while meeting other youth volunteers was a rewarding part of their Day of Caring experience.

“We met a lot of new kids,” said Tartici.

Calling the turnout of the drive “overwhelming,” United Way Program Coordinator Nancy Micloskey said student volunteers also spent their time helping United Way and Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce staff to create more storage space at their Bristol facility.

Overall, said Micloskey, it was “enlightening” to see youth volunteers learn about the different organizations that are in need of food donations on a daily basis.

“We talked about what each organization does for our residents, so they see there’s a need ongoing,” said Micloskey. “Also, they were able to see the donors so carefully select items they felt could be beneficial to families and those who deal with hunger.”

Besides United Way, other Plainville organizations received a helping hand from volunteers, including the Plainville Early Learning Center, Domus Amoris, the Plainville Housing Authority, LISA, Inc. and St. Philip House, as well as Wheeler Clinic and Wheeler Regional Family YMCA.

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, which serves the Plainville community and other surrounding towns, also was a site of activity. Over a dozen volunteers from Bauer, Inc., spent the day in and outside the museum to complete tasks like cleaning the playscape and organizing items in the studios.

“People look forward to the Day of Caring event every year,” said Amber Lipscomb, Sales and Marketing Lead Specialist for Bauer.