Foundation offering grants for programs that improve parenting skills

For more than 10 years, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain’s First Years First early childhood development initiative has played a role in advancing local early childhood development efforts, investing nearly $2 million in bold new programs that have bolstered the efforts of school systems and educators alike.

Now, the Foundation is taking steps to expand its impact by providing even more direct resources and tools for parents and families in an assertive effort to build school readiness.

The foundation has issued a Request for Inquiries seeking to learn about area projects and programs aimed at improving parenting education skills, increasing parental knowledge of child development and raising awareness of the importance of early education. The RFI is the first step, according to the foundation, in identifying programs that may qualify for grant funding aimed at fulfilling First Years First’s objective to equip children with the tools necessary to succeed in school.

“When focusing on increasing school readiness of young children, an integral part of the equation is providing education and skill development to parents as a way of ensuring the success of young learners,” said Joeline Wruck, director of community initiatives in a press release. “We are looking for evidence-based programs that will provide that type of support.”

The latest RFI, said Wruck, is a direct by-product of new First Years First goals and strategies adopted in 2015. First Years First’s overarching objective today is to increase school readiness by focusing on skill development, parenting education and advocacy/public policy.

To download the RFI, visit www.cfgnb.org and view the First Years First page under the Leading tab. Questions may be directed to Joeline Wruck, 860-229-6018, ext. 307, or jwruck@cfgnb.org.