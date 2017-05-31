Miscellaneous listings, starting June 2

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. If weather is nice, will sit out on the patio. No charge. Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown. (860) 582-8229.

JUNE 2-23

BRISTOL

‘MARK OF THE VAMPIRE.’ AND ‘FRANKENSTEIN MEETS THE WOLF MAN.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou film series. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. With vintage cartoons and “Flash Gordon.” Shown on film. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

BRISTOL

RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be on leash. To get a three years rabies vaccination, you must provide a current rabies certification—otherwise you will receive a one-year vaccination. Rockwell Park Pavilion, Dutton Avenue, Bristol. $15, cash only. (860)584-7682 (Bristol-Burlington Health District), (860) 583-4641 (VCA Bristol Animal Hospital), (860) 583-9271 (Chippens Hill Veterinary Hospital).

HOPPERS BIRGE POND NATURE PRESERVE TRAIL MAINTENANCE. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wear appropriate clothes. Bring tools, Water and light snack provided. Meet at the parking lot at the corners of Beech Street and Crescent Drive. Rain cancels. (860) 583-9572. trishwhite@sbcglobal.net

CONNECTICUT WOODCARVERS ASSOCIATION WOODCARVING AND ART SHOW AND SALE. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S APPRECIATION WALK. Held by the Plainville Southington Health District. 4 p.m. Mothers, women, children, and families invited. Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, Southington. Park in Southington Municipal Center, walk will begin there. (860) 276-6275.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

PLAINVILLE

ADULT COLORING. 6:30 p.m. In the Peter F. Chase auditorium. Refreshments. Colored pencils, markers, and coloring pages provided. Bring your own supplies if you wish. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

OTHER

‘WORKFORCE OF THE FUTURE.’ 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Local experts will discuss the need to provide supports and training for the non-college bound. Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Free. Light supper and refreshments served. RSVP. (860) 229-6018, ext. 300, kduncan@cfgnb.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

OTHER

SINGLES BLOCK ISLAND DAY TRIP. Held by Social Connections. Meet at the ferry, 2 Ferry St., New London at 8 a.m. at the gate for the high-speed ferry. Ferry leaves at 8:30 a.m. sharp. Return on the 4:55 p.m. ferry. Round trip is $47.50. (860) 444-4624.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

SOUTHINGTON

STEVE MCCARTY MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Tranquil Passages and The First Tee of Connecticut. 9 a.m. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome. Includes greens and carts fees, continental breakfast, deli lunch, dinner. (860) 716-8973. lianafresher@gmail.com. SouthingtonCare.org

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JANE M. WHITE OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.