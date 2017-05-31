Orientation of preschool program June 5

There will be an orientation for parents and children who are registered for the 2017-2018 Plainville Community Schools Preschool Program at each of the three Plainville elementary schools on Monday, June 5.

The orientation program will start at 9:30 a.m. at Toffolon School, 11 a.m. at Linden Street School and 1:30 p.m. at Wheeler School. Children will have an opportunity to explore preschool classrooms with preschool staff while parents meet with building principals and district administrators about the details of the program.

If you have not yet registered and wish to do so, please contact your neighborhood school.

At the time of registration, parents must present an original birth certificate and proof of residency. All children who live in Plainville who will be 4 years old by Dec. 31, 2017 and toilet trained prior to starting the program are eligible to participate. Program hours are Monday through Friday from 8:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each of the three elementary schools, following the school district calendar.

There will be a $100 per month fee to participate in this program, and there is a sliding fee scale available based on need. Call your neighborhood school main office for more details or visit the district website homepage at www.plainvilleschools.org to view a detailed letter for those interested in the Plainville Community Schools Preschool Program.