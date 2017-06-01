Meeting on water quality June 8

Residents of the Town of Plainville are invited to attend a public discussion/ forum on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium located at 150 Northwest Dr., Plainville, regarding the water quality in Plainville.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health along with the Health District have recently conducted water sampling from various locations throughout the Town of Plainville. The results will be reviewed and then public comment will be encouraged.

The meeting will be moderated by Robert Lee, Town Manager. members of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and Valley Water Systems will be in attendance to present their findings and answer any questions.

If you have any questions, contact Robert Lee, town manager at (860)793-0221 Ext. 201 or via email at relee@plainville-ct.gov