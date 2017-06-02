Police blotter for June 2

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 25:
- Kimberly L. Ward, 44, of 69 Northwest Dr., Unit 4A, Plainville, was arrested on May 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Daniel F. Williams, 38, of 198 Broad St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on May 23 and charged with second degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
- Dylan N. Martin, 24, of 158 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on May 23 and charged with illegal possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a second incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Maribel Irizarry, 51, of 41 Walnut St., Unit 9, New Britain, was arrested on May 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Rhiannon M. Daley, 37, of 71 Russell Ave., Unit A2, Plainville, was arrested on May 24 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Charles Speruzzi, 50, of 45 Ridgeland Dr., Naugatuck, was arrested on May 25 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Jean Lovesky, 36, of 126 New Britain Ave., Unit Z4, Plainville, was arrested on May 25 and charged with carrying/selling a dangerous weapon.