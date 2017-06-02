Police blotter for June 2

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 25:

Kimberly L. Ward, 44, of 69 Northwest Dr., Unit 4A, Plainville, was arrested on May 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Daniel F. Williams, 38, of 198 Broad St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on May 23 and charged with second degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Dylan N. Martin, 24, of 158 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on May 23 and charged with illegal possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a second incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Maribel Irizarry, 51, of 41 Walnut St., Unit 9, New Britain, was arrested on May 24 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Rhiannon M. Daley, 37, of 71 Russell Ave., Unit A2, Plainville, was arrested on May 24 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Charles Speruzzi, 50, of 45 Ridgeland Dr., Naugatuck, was arrested on May 25 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Jean Lovesky, 36, of 126 New Britain Ave., Unit Z4, Plainville, was arrested on May 25 and charged with carrying/selling a dangerous weapon.