Sport week in review for June 2

BASEBALL

Berlin (12-8) 8, Plainville 0

Tuesday, May 23

At Sage Park, Berlin

Plainville 000 000 0—0 3 3

Berlin 000 215 x—8 8 2

Records—7-13 overall (4-8 home, 3-5 away), 4-9 in CCC South Region, 2-4 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 35th/46 teams in Class M, 25th/32 teams in CCC, 4th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

CCC South White Champion—Berlin (12-8, 9-2).

CCC South White Runner-Up—Maloney (11-9, 7-7).

Class M Tournament—Out of contention of qualifying 5/23 at Berlin.

BOYS GOLF

Lost 217-224 vs. Maloney (61.76) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Monday, May 22.

Lost 187-223 vs. Bristol Central (59.44) at Pequabuck Golf Club in Terryville, Tuesday, May 23.

Won 208-216 vs. New Britain (73.68) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Wednesday, May 24.

Records—2-13 overall (2-6 home, 0-7 away), 2-13 in CCC South Region, 0-8 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings (Average Course Rating)—29th/33 teams in Division III (79.48), 5th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

CCC South White Champion—Platt (13-2, 11-2).

CCC South White Runner-Up—Rocky Hill (8-5, 8-4).

Division III Championship—Finished 9 spots out of qualifying as a team.

UP NEXT:

At CCC Championship (at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain), Thursday, June 1.

GIRLS GOLF

Lost 227-236 vs. Manchester (81.82) at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Tuesday, May 23.

Lost 210-281 at Wethersfield (74.82) at Wethersfield Country Club, Wednesday, May 24.

Records—0-14 overall (0-6 home, 0-8 away), 0-6 in CCC South Region, 0-13 in CCC.

Rankings (Average)—48th/51 teams in Girls Division (125.56), 5th/5 teams in CCC South Region.

Girls Division Championship—Finished 28 spots out of qualifying as a team.

UP NEXT:

At CCC Championship (at Tunxis Country Club, Farmington), Wednesday, May 31.

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

CCC South Championship

Wednesday, May 24

At Willowbrook Park, New Britain

OVERALL TEAM RESULTS—1, Middletown, 164.5; 2, Bristol Central, 136.5; 3, New Britain, 91; 4, Wethersfield, 65.5; 5, Rocky Hill, 58; 6, Berlin, 52.5; 7, Newington, 40; 8, Maloney, 32; 9, Bristol Eastern, 30; 10, Plainville, 25; 11, Platt, 5.

WHITE DIVISION RESULTS—1, Middletown, 209; 2, Rocky Hill, 113; 3, Berlin, 92; 4 (tie), Plainville, Maloney, 55; 6, Platt, 6.

TOP PLAINVILLE FINISHER—Cole McNamara, 4th/16 in 3200m run, 10:30.48 (10:34.47).

Records—2-4 overall (0-0 home, 2-4 away), 2-4 in CCC South Region, 2-3 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

4x100m Relay—46.24, 4/29 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

100m Dash—Edgar Wynkoop, 11.2, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 11.38, 5/18 at Central Connecticut Freshman-Sophomore Championships; Larenz Young, 11.6, 5/9 at Middletown.

200m Dash—John Siani, 23.7, 4/20 at Platt; Angel Wren, 23.9, 4/20 at Platt.

3200m Run—Cole McNamara, 10:30.48, 5/24 at CCC South Championship; Connor McNamara, 10:37.95, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational.

Shot Put—Collin Martin, 41’5.25”, 4/8 at Bellringer Invitational.

Discus Throw—Collin Martin, 121’7”, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

Javelin Throw—Collin Martin, 144’6”, 4/29 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Long Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 19’9”, 4/29 at Greater Bristol Invitational; Angel Wren, 19’, 5/9 at Middletown.

High Jump—Edgar Wynkoop, 5’10”, 4/18 at Newington.

Pole Vault—Nicholas Costantini, 11’6”, 4/29 at Greater Bristol Invitational.

Triple Jump—Jailen Lindsey, 40’8”, 5/24 at CCC Championship.

UP NEXT:

At Class M Championship (at Willowbrook Park, New Britain), Tuesday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

CCC South Championship

Wednesday, May 24

At Willowbrook Park, New Britain

OVERALL TEAM RESULTS—1, Middletown, 114; 2, Wethersfield, 109; 3, Bristol Central, 95; 4 (tie), Rocky Hill, Maloney, 78; 6, Berlin, 77; 7, Platt, 55; 8, Bristol Eastern, 26; 9, Newington, 25; 10, Plainville, 22.5; 11, New Britain, 20.5.

WHITE DIVISION RESULTS—1, Middletown, 155.5; 2, Berlin, 104; 3, Rocky Hill, 99.5; 4, Maloney, 94; 5, Platt, 58; 6, Plainville, 32.

TOP PLAINVILLE FINISHER—Lauren Tanner, 3rd/18 in javelin throw, 113’4” (102’9”).

Records—2-4 overall (0-0 home, 2-4 away), 2-4 in CCC South Region, 1-4 in CCC South White Division.

Athletes Currently Qualified for the Class M Meet:

100m Dash—Hannah Zelasko, 13.3, 4/18 at Newington.

200m Dash—Hannah Zelasko, 27.65, 5/24 at CCC South Championship.

300m Hurdles—Amiyah Peters, 52.09, 5/24 at CCC South Championship.

400m Dash—Amy Muller, 64.0, 5/11 vs. Maloney/Rocky Hill at Maloney.

1600m Run—Ebelyn Rodriguez, 5:42.18, 5/24 at CCC South Championship.

Discus Throw—Cheyenne Gregory, 88’11”, 5/6 at Marty Roberts Invitational; Lauren Tanner, 87’3”, 5/24 at CCC South Championship.

Javelin Throw—Lauren Tanner, 113’4”, 5/24 at CCC South Championship.

High Jump—Samantha Lozefski, 4’8”, 5/16 at Berlin.

UP NEXT:

At Class M Championship (at Willowbrook Park, New Britain), Tuesday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lost 25-0 (5 innings) vs. Berlin (12-8), Monday, May 22.

Lost 13-1 vs. Old Saybrook (8-12), Tuesday, May 23.

Records—5-15 overall (3-9 home, 2-6 away), 0-11 in CCC South Region, 0-6 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 38th/44 teams in Class M, tied for 28th/33 teams in CCC, 6th/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

CCC South White Champion—Middletown (19-1, 11-0).

CCC South White Co-Runner-Ups—Berlin (12-8, 7-4)/Maloney (8-12, 7-4).

Class M Tournament—Out of contention 5/19 at New Britain.

BOYS TENNIS

Middletown (9-6) 5, Plainville 2

Tuesday, May 23

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Pasquale Giardina, MHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2—Payton White, MHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

No. 3—Joel Morales, MHS, def. Maciej Kossuth, PHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4—Harrish Patel, MHS, def. Sam Lynes, PHS, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. Scott Santos-Mason Moua, MHS, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Kuba Alicki-Michael Flynn, MHS, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3—Nolan O’Reilly-Calvin Vecchitto, MHS, def. RJ Miller-Emmanuel Yawin, PHS, 6-1, 6-1.

Plainville 5, Newington (6-10) 2

Wednesday, May 24

At Plainville High School

Singles:

No. 1—Ryan Dean, NHS, def. Brandon Mello, PHS, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2—Brandon Zheng, PHS, def. Shelbin Cheriyan, NHS, 6-4, 7-6.

No. 3—David Joel Magsayo, NHS, def. Caleb Wells, PHS, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

No. 4—Maciej Kossuth, PHS, def. Samuel Johnson, NHS, 2-6, 6-1, 10-3.

Doubles:

No. 1—Wei Yuan-Jeremy Myska, PHS, def. Gynno Bacaoco-Joshua Ellis, NHS, 6-4, 7-5.

No. 2—Ethan Hushin-Taegan Brochu, PHS, def. Daniel LaSota-Jason Yeung, NHS, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3—RJ Miller-Sam Lynes, PHS, def. Shihao Zhai- Mohammed Rahman, NHS, 6-2, 6-3.

Records—7-9 overall (7-4 home, 0-5 away), 3-7 in CCC South Region, 2-2 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—N/A in Class M, 4th/5 teams in CCC South White Division.

CCC South White Champion—Berlin (12-6, 9-0).

CCC South White Runner-Up—Middletown (9-6, 7-2).

Class M Tournament—Needed 1 more win to qualify as a team.

UP NEXT:

At Class M Tournament (at Yale University, New Haven), Saturday, May 27-Thursday, June 1.

(Pairings are to be posted by 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26)

GIRLS TENNIS

Records—10-6 overall (5-3 home, 5-3 away), 5-5 in CCC South Region, 2-3 in CCC South White Division.

Rankings—Tied for 22nd/58 teams in Class S, 3rd/6 teams in CCC South White Division.

CCC South White Champion—Rocky Hill (12-7, 8-2).

CCC South White Runner-Up—Berlin (10-6, 7-3).

UP NEXT:

Class S Tournament (Qualifying Round)

Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

At Nystrom’s Park, Thomaston

#10 Shepaug (12-4) vs. #23 Plainville (10-6).

**PLAINVILLE SPRING RECORDS**

Regular Season:

Week 1—5-4 (5-4).

Week 2—6-7 (1-3).

Week 3—12-18 (6-11).

Week 4—19-26 (7-8).

Week 5—25-34 (6-8).

Week 6—31-53 (6-19).

Week 7—33-64 (2-16).

Week 8—34-72 (2-8).

