Bees weekend round-up, June 5

BEES WIN 5TH STRAIGHT EXTRA INNING GAME 5-2 IN 11

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Simon goes 9 strong innings, Bierfeldt plates 2 in the 11th as Bees secure series win in Southern Maryland. #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Jake McGuiggan was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Conor Bierfeldt in the top of the 11th. Bierfeldt would proceed to send the first pitch he saw to left field for a single that would bring home 2 runs, untying the score and giving New Britain a 4-2 lead. After a bases loaded walk added an insurance run, the Bees would hold the lead to reach the 5-2 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nate Roe (2-2) | L: Britt Robertshaw (0-2) | SV: Joe Beimel (6)

Player(s) of the Game: Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 9 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 K | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 1-4, 3 RBI | Devon Rodriguez (Southern Maryland) – 1-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, June 6th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (21-23) vs. New Britain Bees (16-27)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (0-3, 4.68) | Long Island: TBD

Bees Buzz: Kyle Simon pitched more than 7 innings in a single game since August 7th last year against Lancaster, and today was the first time he’s pitched 9 full innings in a game since June 22nd last year…Jovan Rosa hit his team leading 13th double in the 1st inning of today’s game…Today’s game was the second game of the series to go into extra innings, New Britain was victorious in both…The Bees have won 5 consecutive extra inning games, they are now 5-2 overall in extra frames, 4-1 on the road…Nate Roe has 2 wins this season, both have come in extra innings…Michael Crouse has hit a home run in 2 of his last 3 games…Conor Bierfeldt is now tied for the team lead in 3 RBI games with Jamar Walton at 2…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 183, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 206, including postseason.

KAJIMOTO GETS 98TH CAREER RBI IN 7-2 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Walton gets 2 hits and scores twice in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Crabs. Rubber match of the series tomorrow at 2:05 PM #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Blue Crabs came to bat in the bottom of the 1st inning, and gave Jonathan Pettibone some early trouble. A single by Edwin Garcia and a walk to Michael Snyder set up Zach Wilson for his 8th home run of the season, a 3 run shot. That home run would result as the game winning hit with the 7-2 final score.

Pitchers of Record: W: Pat McCoy (2-1) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Zach Wilson (Southern Maryland) – 2-4, HR, 3 RBI | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 2-4, 2 R

Bees Buzz: Yusuke Kajimoto notched his 98th career RBI with a single in the 5th inning…Jamar Walton had 2 hits in today’s game for his 9th multi-hit game of the season…Brandon Fry has not allowed a run in 6 1/3 consecutive innings of relief, only giving up 3 total hits…Jonathan Pettibone got his first decision in a game in his seventh start of the season…Today’s game was the shortest 9 inning game of the season for the Bees by 1 minute (2:17)…Michael Crouse stole 2 bases in today’s game, which ties the season high for most steals in a game by a single Bees player…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 182, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 205, including postseason.

GRIFFIN, CROUSE HOMER AS BEES WIN IN EXTRAS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin, Crouse go yard, Bees rally to score 4 times in the 10th to take down the Blue Crabs in extras, 7-3. #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Jake McGuiggan came to bat in the top of the 10th inning with James Skelton on first base. Skelton would steal second base on a 1-0 pitch to McGuiggan, and the throw from catcher Luis Alen would go into center field, allowing Skelton to reach third. McGuiggan would then hit a single to bring home Skelton, giving New Britain the 4-3 lead in the 10th.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nate Roe (1-2) | L: Cody Hebner (1-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 3-5, HR, 2 RBI | Patrick Palmeiro (Southern Maryland) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: This is the first time this season where New Britain has won a game in which they were trailing after 7 innings, and the first time that they have won a game in which they scored at least 1 run in the 8th inning…Today’s game was the sixth extra inning game of the season for New Britain. They are now 4-2 in extra inning games, 3-1 on the road, and have won 4 consecutive extra inning games…Jonathan Griffin hit his third home run of the season in the 2nd inning of today’s game. That was the 99th home run of his professional career…Anthony Marzi had 6 strikeouts in his outing today, which ties the season high for most strikeouts in a game by a Bees pitcher…Jonathan Griffin has had 3 hits in back to back games, and leads the team in 3 hit games this season with 5…Joe Beimel has only allowed 1 hit in 3 full innings of relief so far this season against the Blue Crabs…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 181, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 204, including postseason.