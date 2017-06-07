Concert June 24 honors Val Johnson’s memory

Redeemer’s A.M.E. Zion Music Ministry & Queen Ann Nzinga Center will host the 28th Annual Val Johnson Memorial Summer Concert on Saturday, June 24 at 4 p.m. at Redeemer’s A.M.E. Zion Church, 110 Whiting St., Plainville.

Val Johnson served as Redeemer’s A.M.E. Zion Church pianist, organist, choir director, and minister of music for 57 years. She directed the Senior Choir from 1936 to 1992 and the Junior Choir of the 1940s and 1950s. She also assisted with other choirs of the church, when needed. She played for the Gospel Chorus, Jubilee Chorus, and several Buds and Youth Choirs. She was a member of the Willing Workers’ Society, the Senior Missionary Society, the Matrons’ Club and the Mr. & Mrs. Club.

In late spring of 1991, with the church’s annual conference fast approaching, the church was in need of financial support. Neapolis Reynolds and her husband David came up with the idea of having a musical concert to help the Trustee Board raise money. Reynolds would play the organ and sing. Not wanting to do the concert alone, Reynolds called Val Johnson, Redeemer’s organist, to help organize and perform in the concert. Other performers included Maxine Woody, the Rev. Ronnie Bantam and his wife, Laura Bantam, and Redeemer’s Jubilee Chorus.

Johnson was not able to participate in the second concert in 1992, and she passed away prior to the third concert. It was agreed that the annual concert should be held in memory of this faithful lady and was named the “Val Johnson Memorial Concert.”

This concert, which has been organized by Johnson’s daughters and granddaughters and sponsored by the Redeemer’s Music Ministry, is celebrating its 28th anniversary.

The concert is Saturday, June 24 at 4 p.m. at the Redeemer’s A.M.E. Zion Church, 110 Whiting St., Plainville. Performers include The Anointed Voices of Praise, Third Tabernacle, Nzinga’s Daughters, Mr. Bill Beverley, Joi Galbrath, Aaleya Hardy, Courtney Watson, Tanairy Barton, Davis Mayes, Sabrina Jones, Kim Hawk and a variety of gospel and contemporary musicians.

Suggested donation is $10.