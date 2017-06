SUNDAY, JUNE 11

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10 a.m. Supports programs and services of PARC, Family Centered Services for People with Developmental Disabilities. Breakfast includes all-you-can eat pancakes, bacon, orange juice, coffee. Applebee’s, 270 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $7. (860) 747-0316. edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.com. Buy in advance or at the door.