Miscellaneous listings, starting June 9

JUNE 9-10

BRISTOL

FRIENDS OF THE BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY USED BOOK MINI-SALE. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult fiction will be sold at half-price ($1 for hardcovers, 50 cents for softcovers) on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

OTHER

SINGLES BLOCK ISLAND DAY TRIP. Held by Social Connections. Meet at the ferry, 2 Ferry St., New London at 8 a.m. at the gate for the high-speed ferry. Ferry leaves at 8:30 a.m. sharp. Return on the 4:55 p.m. ferry. Round trip is $47.50. (860) 444-4624.

BRISTOL

MUSEUM MAGIC. Free admission to six Bristol museums: The American Clock and Watch Museum, 10 Maple St., Bristol; Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol; Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol; Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol; Memorial Military Museum, 98 Summer St., Bristol; The New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave, Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

GLORIA DEI CARING FOR KIDS STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Strawberry shortcake, food, crafters, vendors, raffle, kids’ games. Vendor spaces for $20. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 620-4166.

DIAPER DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held by Bristol Exchange Club. Items needed by the Caring Closet, which offers low-income families basic needed supplies: diapers in sizes newborn, 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6. baby wipes; combination baby wash/shampoo; baby food; toddler snacks, feminine hygiene products, and adult shampoo, conditioner, soap, and deodorant. Gift cards to stores such as Walmart or CVS so the center can purchase needed items. Gently used or new clothing in sizes newborn to 5T. Collected at the Gloria Dei Caring for Kids Strawberry Festival, 9 Prospect St, Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

6TH ANNUAL FLY-IN AND CAR SHOW. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Street cars, classic cars, and motorcycles. Airplane and helicopter rides. Live bands. Exhibits. Vendors. Kiddie rides. Food trucks. Robertson Airport, 62 Johnson Ave., Plainville. $5 for adults. Free for children under 12. On-site parking. (860) 747-8837, (860) 747-9839, interstateaviation.com, bristolautoclub.com, plainvillefireco.com

SOUTHINGTON

WORLDWIDE KNIT IN PUBLIC DAY. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebration of the art of knitting and crocheting. Sponsored by the Spring Lake Village “Knitting Knuts” and the Calendar House “Granny Squares.” Southington Town Green, Southington. Bring a chair, snack/ lunch, and a drink for yourself. (860) 621-4215.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. Vendors: Readers, massage, photographer, home services, healers, books, authors, henna, jewelry, financial services, reiki, essential oils, home storage and cleaning, more. VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., (off Route 10 on Farmington town line), Plainville. (860) 989-0033. YourHolisticEvents@gmail.com. www.YourHolisticEvents.com

MONDAY, JUNE 12

PLAINVILLE

32ND ANNUAL WHEELER GOFL CLASSIC. The Country Club of Farmington. Register. www.wheelerclinic.org/golfclassic. (860) 793-@wheelerclinic.org. wdeangelo@wheelerclinic.org

SOUTHINGTON

STEVE MCCARTY MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for Tranquil Passages and The First Tee of Connecticut. 9 a.m. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome. Includes greens and carts fees, continental breakfast, deli lunch, dinner. (860) 716-8973. lianafresher@gmail.com. SouthingtonCare.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

BRISTOL

BOOK MINI-SALE. Fiction and non-fiction books available when library is open. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

PLAINVILLE

‘DECLUTTER SPECIALIST’ ELAINE TURKE. 7 p.m. Programs and tips to declutter your life and take control of your surroundings and your “stuff.” Plainville Public Library, 200 East St., Plainville. Free. (860) 793-1446.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

CONNECTICUT CIVIL CONSERVATION CAMPS: HISTORY, MEMORIES, AND LEGACY. Author and historian Marty Podskoch will give a presentation on his latest book. Workers built trails, roads, campsites, dams, and fire tower observer’s cabins, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

THE ACORN BUTTON SOCIETY OF HARTFORD. 7 p.m. Program about buttons and button production. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Cost is free to members. $5 to non-members. (860) 583-6309.

JUNE 15-17

BRISTOL

ZORBA 2017 GREEK FESTIVAL. Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live Greek music and dancing on Friday and Saturday. Food. Pastry. Jewelry. Imports. $3 raffle tickets. Drinks. Ouzo. Souvlaki. Saint Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol. 9860) 583-3476. SaintDemetriosBristol.org. StDemetriosBristolUSA@hotmail.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

OTHER

SINGLES VERMONT DAY TRIP. Sponsored by Social Connections. Meet at 8 a.m. at Corbins Corner parking lot, 1445 New Britain Ave., West Hartford to car pool. Quechee Antique Mall, which includes three floors of antiques, Cabot Cheese store with many samples, wine tasting, clothes store, soap store, and bakery. (860) 681-6165.

PLAINVILLE

‘PASSPORT ON WHEELS.’ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to the library to apply for or renew your existing passport. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1446.

BRISTOL

BRISTOL NAACP 3 ON 3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m. Men and women ages 18-plus are invited to compete for a championship trophy in a benefit for the youth chapter of the Bristol NAACP to provide a college scholarship that will be awarded to a high achieving college bound local student. No limit to the number of teams. $20 per player. Admission to watch is $5 per adult and $2 for children under 12. Register. (860) 202-9965, (860) 881-6276. Facebook.com/BristolCTNAACP

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

BRISTOL

OM NIGHT AT THE BRISTOL BLUES. 7 p.m. Older Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center is sponsoring a Bristol Blues game. Club members will sing the national anthem. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the club. Muzzy Field, Bristol. Tickets will available through OM members or at the stadium.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

NOW thru JULY 30

BRISTOL

EXHIBIT FEATURING THE PAINTINGS BY JUAN ANDREU. Opening reception on June 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Andreu is the master carver for the New England Carousel Museum. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission to the exhibit and opening reception included in general admission.

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JANE M. WHITE OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.