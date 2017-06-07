Senior listings, starting June 9

FRIDAY, JUNE 9
PLAINVILLE
HOME CARE RESOURCES. 10 a.m. Nick Morella of Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home will discuss private duty home care. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainvlle. Open to the public. Register. (860) 747-5728.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
PLAINVILLE
QUESTIONS FOR A SOCIAL WORKER. Mondays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Have questions answered about Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Part D, Medicare Savings Program, Housing Options, Alzheimer’s Help, Caregiving, Homecare, etc. No registration necessary for these one-on-one meetings. Open to Plainville Senior Center members who are residents of Plainville. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
PLAINVILLE
GRANDPARENTS/ RELATIVES RAISING GRANDCHILDREN. 10:30 a.m. Share resources, ideas, struggles, joys, and more. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728.