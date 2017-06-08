Connecticut Open House Day Saturday; visit museums, galleries, theaters, more

Governor Dannel P. Malloy is encouraging Connecticut residents to take advantage of the special discounts and unique promotions being offered at over 200 tourist destinations across the state this Saturday, June 10, 2017, as part of the state’s 13th annual Connecticut Open House Day.

Coordinated by the Connecticut Office of Tourism, participating attractions from throughout the state will be offering special incentives throughout the day – such as free or reduced admission, free gifts, or special exhibits and activities – in an effort to encourage residents to explore everything the state has to offer.

“Connecticut has an incredible array of museum, galleries, theaters, vineyards, shops, restaurants, historic properties, and other locations that make our state so unique, and we are proud to showcase all of them during this special event on Saturday,” Governor Malloy said. “Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the special deals and discounts that businesses across our state will be offering. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore a destination you may have never visited before.”

**See the full list of attractions participating in Connecticut Open House Day here**

Just a small sampling of some of the promotions being offered statewide includes:

Beardsley Zoo (Bridgeport): Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering half-price admission for the first 100 guests.

Nathan Hale Homestead (Coventry): Free admission from noon until 4:00 p.m.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society (Danbury): Free admission from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Goodspeed Opera House (East Haddam): From 9:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., enjoy free tours of the historic Victorian theater built in 1876.

Connecticut Trolley Museum (East Windsor): From 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. purchase one admission and receive the second admission free.

Connecticut River Museum (Essex): All admissions are $6.

Sunset Meadows Vineyards (Goshen): Open 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., offering 10% discount on six bottles of wine and 15% discount of twelve bottles.

Harriet Beecher Stowe Center (Hartford): After an 18 month renovation, the National Historic Landmark Stowe House will reopen and offer discounted tours.

Hartford Stage (Hartford): Visitors can receive a 25% discount for the 2:00 p.m. or the 8:00 p.m. performances of George Bernard Shaw's "Heartbreak House."

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art (Hartford): Free admission from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Mystic Aquarium (Mystic): Open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:50 p.m., offering $6 off general admission.

(Mystic): Open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:50 p.m., offering $6 off general admission. Dinosaur State Park (Rocky Hill): Free admission from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Discounts and special offers, as well as hours of operation, vary by attraction. To view the full list of participating attractions, visit the state’s official tourism website at www.CTVisit.com. Also, follow @CTvisit on Twitter and Instagram, post photos and comments using the hashtag #CTOpenHouse, and RSVP to the event on Facebook.