Police blotter for June 9

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 25:

April Bendzinski, 19, of 7 Smith St., E. Hampton, was arrested on May 25 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tabitha Burdsall, 19, of 100 Timberline Rd., New Hartford, was arrested on May 25 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Christopher Libby, 29, of 153 Fall Mountain Rd., Bristol, was arrested on May 27 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Jennifer I. Grabowski, 18, of 98 Governor St., New Britain, was arrested on May 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

David J. Petrucci, 31, of 134 W. Main St., Unit 18, Plainville, was arrested on May 28 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Corey Brooks, 38, of 466 East St., Unit A5, Plainville, was arrested on May 28 and charged with third degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, second degree strangulation, first degree unlawful restraint.

Gregory Perone, 34, of 270 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on May 28 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling unreasonably fast.

Stanley E. Oakes, 62, of 64 Atherton Ter., Plainville, was arrested on May 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Carlton Gagnon, 67, of 4 Rosemont Dr., Plainville, was arrested on May 29 and charged with public indecency and second degree breach of peace.

Marissa L. Flis, 24, of 26 Johnson Heights, Meriden, was arrested on May 30 and charged with second degree violation of conditions of release.

Madeline Agron, 40, of 47 Wilcox St., Unit 3, New Britain, was arrested on May 30 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Roberto C. Mercedes, 37, of 511 High St., Unit 205A, New Britain, was arrested on May 30 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Jerzy Kalinowski, 66, of 20 Stillwell Dr., Unit 20, Plainville, was arrested on May 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Marissa L. Flis, 24, of 26 Johnson Heights, Meriden, was arrested on May 30 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Wade L. Mitchell, 63, of last known address 40 Hughes St., Plainville, was arrested on May 31 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Lawrence R. Smith, 59, of 593 Columbus Ave., Unit 7, New Haven, was arrested on May 31 and charged with fourth degree larceny, two counts of second degree forgery, and third degree identity theft.

Belen Martinez, 19, of 132 East St., Unit 6, Plainville, was arrested on May 31 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Giangrave, 50, of 58 Cooke St., Unit 27, Plainville, was arrested on May 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Julian A. Guerrero, 21, of 136 East St., Plainville, was arrested on May 31 and charged with second degree strangulation, first degree unlawful restraint, third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Jerzy Kalinowski, 66, of 20 Stillwell Dr., Unit 20, Plainville, was arrested on June 1 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree violation of conditions of release, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

Anthony B. Rodriguez, 24, of 47 Charles St., New Britain, was arrested on June 2 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell (marijuana), and improper display.

Tanner R. Pajor, 25, of 946 Marion Ave., Southington, was arrested on June 2 and charged with illegal possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthonie S. Nauss, 22, of 29 Cedar St., New Britain, was arrested on June 3 and charged with possession of more than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seat belt violation.

Nathan J. Barganier, 35, of 124 French St., Bristol, was arrested on June 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Sonya L. Wilson, 34, of 35 Carlton St., 1st floor, New Britain, was arrested on June 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jessica Kellhoffer, 31, of 84 Chapman St., New Britain, was arrested on June 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.