Wings & Wheels takes off on Saturday at Robertson Airport

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Whether it’s classic cars and street cars or motorcycles, planes, helicopters and exhibits, there will be something for everyone at the sixth annual Wings & Wheels event.

On Saturday, June 10, the yearly fly-in and car show will take over Robertson Airport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to entertain the community and raise funds for local organizations.

Over the last five years, Wings & Wheels has benefitted the Petit Family Foundation and the Plainville Community Food Pantry. Additionally, the committee’s goal is to bring residents of Plainville and surrounding towns together for a day of entertainment and family fun with opportunities to see and experience aviation and classic automobiles. Children under 12 years of age have free admission and adults are $5 per person. Free on-site parking will also be available.

The 2017 charitable event will feature live band entertainment by the Curl Daddys, along with food by the Plainville Fire Department, vendors, kid’s rides and activities. Event co-founder Scott Saunders said the main attraction is the helicopter and plane rides.

“The slots usually sell out within the first hour and a half,” he said. “It’s very popular and very reasonably priced.” Children can even sit up front and help steer the planes.

Wings & Wheels was created “because we have these two worthwhile charities in Plainville that need funds,” Saunders said. “That’s really what it’s all about.”

The pantry provides food subsidies, energy assistance, crisis intervention, and referral services for individuals and families in need. PFF provides grant funding to foster the education of young people, especially women in the sciences; to improve the lives of those affected by chronic illnesses; and to support efforts to protect and help those affected by violence.

“It is a very nice event with a tremendous core of Plainville volunteers,” Dr. William Petit, PFF founder said. “I am very thankful that the wonderful volunteers have chosen the Petit Family Foundation and the Plainville Community Food Pantry as beneficiaries of this event. We in turn will use these funds to continue to support our mission.”

Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, said that the proceeds they receive will go toward purchasing food, back to school items, and general operations of the whole facility.

“The Wings & Wheels committee does a fabulous job and we are thrilled to be receiving funds,” Woerz said. “It comes at a great time with the needs of our pantry.”

The June 10 event will take place at Robertson Airport, 62 Johnson Ave., Plainville with a rain date of Sunday, June 11. No alcohol or pets are allowed.

For more information, contact Scott Saunders at (860) 747-8837, Steve Emmendorfer at (860) 747-9839 or visit www.plainvillewingsandwheels.com.