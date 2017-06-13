Obituaries: Barbara B. Savino

Barbara B. Savino, 86, of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Bristol, widow of Vincent Savino, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Florida. Barbara was born in Plainville on July 19, 1930. She was raised and lived in Plainville until she married Vincent and moved to Bristol. In 1987, they moved to Fruitland Park, FL. She and her husband traveled the US and Canada in a motor home. She volunteered at St. Paul’s in Leesburg at the school and thrift shop. Survivors include a son: David Savino and wife, Sharen of Bristol; a daughter, Pat Graham of Lady Lake, FL; her grandchildren, Marc Lorenzetti and wife, Kerri, Amy Emery, Daisy Savino, April Cadrain and husband, Patrick, and Kelly Hart; her great grandchildren, Alli and Joel Lorenzetti, Collin Hart and Lily Cadrain; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, June 17, 2017, between 10 and 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Vincent. Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com