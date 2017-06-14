Kids listings, starting June 16

MONDAY, JUNE 19

BRISTOL

‘BUILD A BETTER WORLD.’ SUMMER READING PROGRAM. Program runs for eight weeks. Register at Children’s Department at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Win prizes. Free. (860) 584-7787.

JUNE 19-AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

NOW thru AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4.) For ages birth to 2. Brief story time followed by a play and socialize section. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (8600 793-1450.