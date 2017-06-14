Pair get 3 hits each in doubleheader

CROUSE, MADDOX GET 3 HITS EACH IN TODAY’S DOUBLEHEADER

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse homers, Lee picks up 1st win as Bees open road trip with a doubleheader split in York. Game 3 tomorrow at 6:30 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: New Britain had a 2-1 lead going into the top of the 5th inning, and they proceeded to send 11 hitters to the plate. 5 of them would come in to score, extending the Bees lead to 7-1. The offensive surge was led by a sacrifice fly by James Skelton, a 2 run double by Jovan Rosa, and RBI knocks from Craig Maddox and Conor Bierfeldt. Each run driven in would prove to be vital as York would rally late, but come up just shy to give New Britain the 7-6 win.

Game 2: The Bees took an early 4-2 lead into the bottom of the 5th inning, and York would counter it with 3 runs of their own in that frame to take a 5-4 lead. Angel Franco would come to bat with a runner on base and hit a 2 run shot to give York a 5-4 lead. After adding on an insurance run with another home run in the 6th, the Revolution would secure the victory with a 6-4 final score.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Mike Lee (1-4) | L: Luis Guzman (0-1) | SV: Nate Roe (1)

Game 2: W: Michael Click (1-0) | L: Brandon Shimo (3-1) | SV: Brad Allen (7)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Isaias Tejeda (York) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Game 2: Angel Franco (York) – 1-2, HR, 2 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, June 14th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (18-33) vs. York Revolution (21-30)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Anthony Marzi (3-4, 3.21) | York: RHP Victor Mateo (2-4, 3.40)

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:15 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Nate Roe picked up his first Atlantic League save in game 1…Mike Lee earned his first win of the season in game 1…With 4 innings pitched in game 2, Brian Dupra is now 8 innings away from 500 innings pitched in his career…With 2/3 of an inning of relief logged in game 2, Mike Hepple is now 2 1/3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his career…Yusuke Kajimoto is 1 RBI away from 100 RBI in his professional career after driving in a run in game 2…Game 2 of today’s doubleheader was only the second time in the past 24 games that New Britain’s opponent has homered multiple times in a single game…Game 2’s loss for New Britain ended a 6 game winning streak against the Revolution…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 191 after playing in both games of the doubleheader, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 214, including postseason.