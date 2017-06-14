Senior listings, starting June 16

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

PLAINVILLE

‘SENIOR CENTER ANNUAL SUMMER PICNIC.’ 12 p.m. Enjoy a Brazilian Carnivale with Jose Paulo. He sings music in English, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, and French. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, macaroni, potato salads, cole slaw, dessert. Co-sponsored by the Plainville Lions Club. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. $5 for members. $10 for non-members. Register. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

PLAINVILLE

YOUR HOME AND TITLE 19. 10 to 11 a.m. Attorney Denny from Greater Hartford Legal Aid will explain how much income the spouse living at home can keep and whether the home can be transferred to a family member. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St.,Plainville. (860) 747-5728.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

PLAINVILLE

REMEMBERING CUBA. 10 a.m. A group of members of Plainville Senior Center took a cruise and a tour of Cuba. Hear about the trip and what they learned and saw. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

THE ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH GOLDEN AGERS. TRIP TO FRANKIE VALLI SHOW, ‘WHO LOVES YOU?’ Includes family style lunch. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. $76 per person. Drive on your own. Register. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

JIMMY STURR THE POLKA KING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. Includes music, family style lunch with salad, pasta, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and sauerkraut, veggie, potatoes, dessert, beverage. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Register. (860) 589-5597.

OCT. 16, 17

BRISTOL

TRIP TO TERRACOTTA WARRIORS AT THE FRANKIN INSTITUTE, PHILADELPHIA. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Trip includes one night stay at the Holiday Inn Express Midtown, one breakfast, one dinner, sightseeing, and admissions. $309 per person, double or triple. $389 for single. Register. (860) 589-5597.