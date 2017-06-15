Berlin native pitches 5 hitter

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Anthony Marzi throws a 9 inning, 5 hit shutout gem vs. York, his 2nd complete game shutout this season, 2-0 the final #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Conor Bierfeldt came to bat in the top of the 1st inning with James Skelton on second and Jovan Rosa on third. Bierfeldt would hit a short ground ball up the first base line, beating it out for an infield single. Skelton’s aggressive base running allowed him to come in to score, giving the Bees an early 1-0 lead. An insurance run would be added in the 8th inning to reach the 2-0 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Anthony Marzi (4-4) | L: Victor Mateo (2-5)

Player(s) of the Game: Anthony Marzi (New Britain) – 9 IP, CG, SHO, 5 H, 0 R, 2 K

0 R, 2 K

Next Game: Thursday, June 15th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (19-33) vs. York Revolution (21-31)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (0-2, 2.47) | York: RHP Curtis Partch (3-3, 4.46)

