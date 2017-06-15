Berlin native pitches 5 hitter

|BERLIN NATIVE PITCHES A 9 INNING, 5 HIT SHUTOUT VS. REVOLUTION
In 140 Characters or Less: Anthony Marzi throws a 9 inning, 5 hit shutout gem vs. York, his 2nd complete game shutout this season, 2-0 the final #NewBritainVsEverybody
The Game Changed When…: Conor Bierfeldt came to bat in the top of the 1st inning with James Skelton on second and Jovan Rosa on third. Bierfeldt would hit a short ground ball up the first base line, beating it out for an infield single. Skelton’s aggressive base running allowed him to come in to score, giving the Bees an early 1-0 lead. An insurance run would be added in the 8th inning to reach the 2-0 final.
Pitchers of Record: W: Anthony Marzi (4-4) | L: Victor Mateo (2-5)
Player(s) of the Game: Anthony Marzi (New Britain) – 9 IP, CG, SHO, 5 H,
Next Game: Thursday, June 15th, 6:30 P.M.
Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (19-33) vs. York Revolution (21-31)
Bees Buzz: Today’s game was the longest outing of Anthony Marzi’s professional career…This game was Marzi’s second complete game shutout of his career, the first of the 9 inning variety…Today’s game was the first 9 inning complete game shutout for a Bees pitcher since Kyle Simon shut out Somerset on June 22nd, 2016…Jordan Hinshaw has recorded multiple hits in 3 of his last 4 games…Yusuke Kajimoto has reached base safely in 9 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa hit his team leading 16th double in the 1st inning of the game…Yusuke Kajimoto’s hitting streak has been snapped at 8 games, which ties the season high for New Britain…Conor Bierfeldt has recorded multiple hits in 4 of his last 6 games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 192, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 215, including postseason.