Bees win 4-3

KAJIMOTO GETS 100TH CAREER RBI IN SERIES CLINCHING VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Gilblair’s 4 out save, key defensive plays in the 9th lead Bees to 4-3 win over York, Pettibone gets his first win #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: New Britain was holding on to a 4-3 lead going to the bottom of the 9th, and Shawn Gilblair came out to pitch, going for his first save of the season. Derrick Capitillo and Travis Witherspoon would reach base safely, but when Alonzo Harris singled, Capitillo would be thrown out at third base on an 8-1-5 putout for the second out of the inning. Then when Isaias Tejeda singled afterwards, the defense would continue to shine as Conor Bierfeldt would throw out Travis Witherspoon at the plate trying to score to secure the victory for the Bees.

Pitchers of Record: W: Jonathan Pettibone (1-2) | L: Curtis Partch (3-4) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (1)

Player(s) of the Game: Yusuke Kajimoto (New Britain) – 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R | Alonzo Harris (York) – 2-5, HR, RBI

Next Game: Friday, June 16th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (20-33) vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (29-23)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Kyle Simon (3-3, 4.47) | Southern Maryland: RHP Daryl Thompson (4-3, 2.95)

Bees Buzz: Jonathan Pettibone earned his first win of the season in today’s contest…Yusuke Kajimoto tallied his 100th professional RBI in today’s game with an RBI double in the top of the 2nd inning…Jordan Hinshaw has recorded a hit in 6 consecutive games, and has notched multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games…Yusuke Kajimoto has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games…Stan Cliburn is 9 wins away from 100 total wins as manager of the New Britain Bees…The Bees have scored in multiple innings in 7 consecutive games…8 of the starting 9 Bees players reached base safely at least once in the game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 193, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 216, including postseason.