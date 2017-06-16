Police blotter for June 16

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11:

Jose Guzman, 40, of 16 Olive St., 3rd floor, New Britain, was arrested on June 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Richard L. Galli, 46, of 214 Woodford Ave., No. 2, Plainville, was arrested on June 5 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Milagros Contreras, 54, of 115 Peppermint Lane, Bristol, was arrested on June 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Adam D. Antonelle, 33, of no current address, New Britain, was arrested on June 6 and charged third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree criminal trespassing. In separate incidents, he was charged with five incidents second degree failure to appear and one incident of first degree failure to appear.

Adam M. Dzilenski, 28, of 452 East St., Unit 2B, Plainville, was arrested on June 6 and charged with second degree threatening.

Anthony Angelone, 30, of 215 Old Turnpike Rd., Southington, was arrested on June 7 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Edward F. Leone, 55, of 118 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on June 7 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury).

Ana Christina Allen, 23, of 464 West St., 1st floor, Bristol, was arrested on June 7 and charged with first degree robbery, fifth degree larceny, risk of injury to a minor, and second degree threatening.

John S. Baker, 46, of 170 Frederick St., 1st floor, was arrested on June 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Jesse J. Medina, 43, of 99 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested on June 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, operating a motor vehicle without an operator license, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Breanna B. Hoyt, 24, of 208 Moore Dr., Torrington, was arrested on June 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

George Degrandis, 38, of 6 Zwicks Farm Rd., Southington, was arrested on June 7 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree reckless endangerment, second degree breach of peace, and failure to use a child restraint system with a child under 6 years of age and 60 pounds.

Michelle L. Hay, 26, of 36 Roberts St., Unit 2, New Britain, was arrested on June 8 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, illegal possession of adderall, illegal possession of oxycodone, illegal possession of suboxoine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josiah M. Wilcox, 37, of 22 Pine Hill Rd., Burlington, was arrested on June 8 and charged with illegal possession of cocaine, illegal possession of heroin, illegal possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to illuminate rear license plate.

Aaron M. Benson, 29 Norton Trail, Plainville, was arrested on June 8 and charged with evading responsibility.

Brandon Lam, 18, of 57 Washington St., Unit 5, Bristol, was arrested on June 9 and charged with operating under suspension.

Eric M. Deluca, 29, of 379 Main St., Bristol, was arrested on June 10 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, improper passing, interfering with an officer, and assault on an officer, fireman, or EMT.

Frank J. Mitte, 34, of 93 Lilian Rd., Bristol, was arrested on June 10 and charged with illegal possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaylyn J. Defilio, 20, of 372 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on June 10 and charged with first degree failure to appear. In a separate incident, Defilio was charged with second degree failure to appear. In a third incident, Defilio was charged with violation of probation. In a fourth incident, Devilio was charged with illegal possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle R. Miner, 24, of 44 Rockwell Ave. Bristol, was arrested on June 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Rino Mozzicato, 41, of 61 Butternut Circle, Wethersfield, was arrested on June 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Elizabeth A. Wheaton, 40, of 50 Vine St., Unit 2, New Britain, was arrested on June 11 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to renew registration.