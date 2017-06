Two Everyday Heroes were recognized at the June 12 Plainville Board of Education meeting. Middle School of Plainville eighth grader Lexi Charbonneau, nominated by Middle School of Plainville staff members Steve Leseur and Carol Von Achen, and Plainville High School Culinary Arts teacher Al Lesage, nominated by Plainvile High School parent Sheri Ryan were honored for making a difference in the lives of others.