Grant to be used for customer service, sales training program

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education received a grant award distribution of $1,525 from the Plainville Community Fund II at the Main Street Community Foundation to support a “Customer Service and Sales Certification Training Program” to be held this fall. This funding will make available 15 (needs-based) scholarships for Plainville residents.

The program will prepare students to take the National Retail Federation Basic and Advanced Customer Service and Sales Certifications exams. Marta Cruz, Instructor, holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and has customer service and sales experience in the hospitality industry.

A press release from Plainville school reported, Cruz said, “Students with NRF Certification demonstrate knowledge and skills in areas that employers value, like the economics of retail, assessing and meeting customer needs, closing sales, and much more.”

According to Jill O’Brien, coordinator of Plainville Adult Education, the press release said, “This 48-hour course will be offered Friday evenings at Plainville High School and Saturdays at the Plainville Public Library, to accommodate community members who are juggling busy schedules.”

The Customer Service and Sales Certification Training Program will be featured in the Fall 2017 Plainville Adult and Continuing Education Program Guide, mailed to all Plainville residents mid-August and will be posted at: http://www.plainvilleschools.org/family/adulted

To request a scholarship application, call Plainville Adult and Continuing Education office at (860) 793-3209.