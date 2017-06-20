Knights of Columbus announce Family of the Year

Plainville Council 3544 of the Knights of Columbus has awarded the Family of the Year Award to Don Melanson and family.

Mr. Melanson joined the Plainville council in March of 2015 and was active right away. In addition to assisting as manpower in existing activities, he took charge of a new program of writing letters of congratulations and encouragement to parish families having a child baptized.

Don, his wife Sue and his family have been long time members of Our Lady of Mercy parish and for a number of years Mr. Melanson and his wife and extended family members have been organizing the St Patrick’s Day dinner event for the parish community. When there was a need this past November in the Knights council for someone to take over the popular children’s Christmas party, Mr. Melanson was asked and he was quick to accept the new task.