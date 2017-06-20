by mchaiken • • Comments Off on School retirees celebrated
Plainville Board of Education Chair Andrea Saunders, left, Gary Wachtelhausen, Jody Muldoon, Sandy Walker, Linda Helming, Diane Roncaioli, Reggie McConachie, and Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett.
Plainville Community Schools’ celebrated a group of 2017 retirees at the Plainville Board of Education meeting on June 12th. The faculty and staff members were recognized and honored for their many years of service and contributions to the school district.