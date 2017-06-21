Bees split with Skeeters

SKELTON, ROSA HOMER BACK TO BACK, CROUSE TALLIES 4 TOTAL RBI

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse drives in 4 combined runs, Skelton and Rosa homer back to back in game 1 as Bees split DH with Skeeters #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: In the top of the 4th inning, Sugar Land had a 3-0 lead. They would send 9 batters to the plate in that frame, adding 4 more runs to their lead thanks to an RBI single by Lance Zawadzki and a 3 run home run by Travis Scott. The home run would prove to be the game winning hit in the 7-4 final.

Game 2: The Bees came to bat in the bottom of the 6th inning down 3-2. The Bees would rally for 5 runs thanks to an RBI single by Jon Griffin, sacrifice fly by Michael Crouse, a 2 run pinch hit single by Conor Bierfeldt and a single by Jake McGuiggan to give New Britain a 7-3 lead. Nate Roe and Shawn Gilblair would hold the lead, eventually reaching the 7-4 final.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Mitch Talbot (1-0) | L: Brian Dupra (3-4) | SV: Dustin Richardson (4)

Game 2: W: Anthony Marzi (5-4) | L: Brett Marshall (5-3) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (2)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Travis Scott (Sugar Land) – 2-4, HR, 3 RBI | James Skelton (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, RBI

Game 2: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI | Lance Zawadzki (Sugar Land) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, June 21st, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Sugar Land Skeeters (26-32) vs. New Britain Bees (22-36)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-2, 2.80) | Sugar Land: RHP Michael Nix (5-5, 3.07)

Bees Buzz: The Bees hit back to back home runs in game 1 for the first time in franchise history…James Skelton hit his first home run in game 1 since May 19th…With 3 1/3 innings pitched in game 1, Brian Dupra is now 4 2/3 innings away from 500 innings pitched in his professional career…Game 2 was the first time this season that Jake McGuiggan batted in the 2nd spot of the batting order this season…Jordan Hinshaw extended his team leading hitting streak to 10 games with a single in game 2…Jovan Rosa hit 2 doubles in game 2 to extend his Atlantic League lead to 18 doubles on the season…With 5 strikeouts in game 2, Anthony Marzi is now 4 strikeouts away from 100 strikeouts in his professional career…The Bees scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning in game 2, which ties the season high for most runs the Bees have scored in an inning this season…Michael Crouse hit his league leading 6th triple in game 2…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 198 after playing in both games of the doubleheader, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 221, including postseason.