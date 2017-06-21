Kids listings, starting June 23

JUNE 23-AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. Fridays at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and enjoy a popsicle provided by the library while listening to a picture book story outside in the garden area. Registration not required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Program will not take place during inclement weather.

MONDAY, JUNE 26

BRISTOL

STORY TIMES AND READING CLUBS FOR SUMMER BEGIN. Registration is not required. Programs for babies, toddlers, and all children through age 12. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. BristolLib.com (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

JUNE 26, JULY 31, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

THREE INTERNATIONAL STORYTIMES. Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m., Albanian. Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., German. Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Polish. During these programs, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and another language. Then participate in a craft and sample food from the featured country. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

BRISTOL

THE MAGIC OF SHARKS. With magician Steve Woyce. Comedy magic, audience participation, fun shark facts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

BRISTOL

ED POP’S AMAZING FLEA CIRCUS. Features fleas Fifi, Bruno, and Fernando. An entire big top circus in miniature. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

NOW thru JUNE 25

OTHER

‘ROMEO AND JULIET.’ Performed by New Britain Youth Theatre. Actors are ages 10 to 19. Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain. Saturday at 7 p.m. at Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin. www.NBYT.org, (860) 515-8115. NBYT.org. (860) 515-8115.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4.) For ages birth to 2. Brief story time followed by a play and socialize section. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 23

PLAINVILLE

LET’S MOVE! WEDNESDAYS. 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. For ages 2 to 5. Join Miss Jessica for a fast-paced movement and music program for children and their caregivers. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.