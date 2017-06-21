Party with a Purpose coming June 30

Queen Ann Nzinga Center will host a Party with a Purpose on Friday, June 30 in the Rotunda at Trinity-on-Main, 60 Main St. to support the nonprofit’s arts enrichment programs for children and teens.

The party, held from 5 to 8:30 p.m., will offer a cash bar, free food, dancing, music, the opportunity to mingle, games, raffles and giveaways. There will be live music and dance music. There will opportunities to shop from local vendors, wins prizes by placing your business card in a drawing, take a chance in the 4th of July-themed raffle items.

The $10 donation will be used to help keep the Nzinga’s Daughters’ Music from the African Diaspora concert free, and will support the Nzinga’s Watoto program.