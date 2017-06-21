Senior listings, starting June 23

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

PLAINVILLE

REMEMBERING CUBA. 10 a.m. A group of members of Plainville Senior Center took a cruise and a tour of Cuba. Hear about the trip and what they learned and saw. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

THE ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH GOLDEN AGERS. TRIP TO FRANKIE VALLI SHOW, ‘WHO LOVES YOU?’ Includes family style lunch. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. $76 per person. Drive on your own. Register. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

JIMMY STURR THE POLKA KING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. Includes music, family style lunch with salad, pasta, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and sauerkraut, veggie, potatoes, dessert, beverage. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Register. (860) 589-5597.

OCT. 16, 17

BRISTOL

TRIP TO TERRACOTTA WARRIORS AT THE FRANKIN INSTITUTE, PHILADELPHIA. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Trip includes one night stay at the Holiday Inn Express Midtown, one breakfast, one dinner, sightseeing, and admissions. $309 per person, double or triple. $389 for single. Register. (860) 589-5597.