Bees win over Sugar Land

BEES SCORE 5 RUNS IN 8TH INNING IN WIN OVER SUGAR LAND

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees battle back, come from behind in the 8th, scoring 5 runs in a 5-2 win over Skeeters. Series finale tomorrow #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The Bees, playing from behind throughout the majority of the game, came to bat in the bottom of the 8th inning. Down 2-0, the Bees would rally to score 5 runs, led by a 2 run go-ahead double by Jon Griffin. New Britain would take the 5-2 lead and hold it in the top of the 9th to secure the victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Joe Beimel (3-2) | L: Dane De La Rosa (0-2) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (3)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Josh Prince (Sugar Land) – 1-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Thursday, June 22nd, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Sugar Land Skeeters (26-33) vs. New Britain Bees (23-36)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Kyle Simon (3-4, 4.52) | Sugar Land: RHP Sean Gleason (1-5, 7.31)

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: This game was New Britain’s 10th come from behind win of the season…Tonight’s game was Jonathan Pettibone’s longest outing of the season (6 IP)…Craig Maddox has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games…Brandon Fry has only allowed 2 runs in his last 15 outings of relief…Jon Griffin has tallied multiple RBI in 3 of his last 6 games…Jordan Hinshaw extended his team leading hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the 7th…Jordan Hinshaw recorded his 5th multi-hit game tonight after playing in 12 games for the Bees…Michael Crouse stole his team leading 16th base in the 5th inning…With his single in the 4th inning, Craig Maddox is now 10 hits away from 700 in his professional career…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 199, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 222, including postseason.