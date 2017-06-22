Plainville High graduates celebrate their next step

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Minutes before the processional, 176 Plainville High School graduates spent their final moments together inside the school. They posed for pictures. They conversed with teachers and faculty. Some were helping each other fit those caps just right. It was a night of true celebration for students, along with their families and friends.

Even with a VIP seating area and two sets of bleachers, Tinty Stadium was standing room only by the time everyone filtered in for the ceremony.

While salutatorian Jared Demmons delivered his address, laughter rippled through the stadium as he began singing a tune made up by his Linden Street School music teacher John Smayda. Demmons grabbed the microphone and sang “I was running in the hall,” while fellow Linden grads joined in.

“I know it may seem hard to believe that this song is an allegory for life itself,” he said before analyzing each line of the tune.

At many high schools, tradition has it that the principal is the final faculty speaker to address the graduating students, with the task of giving the most practical and beneficial advice. It’s common for them to say things like “chase your dreams” or “try hard,” but laughter echoed through the ceremony when principal Roberto Medic addressed his students.

“Make your bed every morning,” the principal said. He told the class that after leaving PHS, they will have great days ahead, but also some bad days.

“If you come home after a bad day – and you come home to a bed that you made – it gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be a better day. By going to bed with that encouragement, you are guaranteeing that you won’t have two bad days in a row.”

During the 90th commencement exercises, Plainville school officials addressed the Class of 2017 with words of wisdom, while championing them for their accomplishments. Superintendent Maureen Brummett read statistics to convey what the class collectively achieved.

Over 91 percent of the students are attending college, a trade school, or the military and 72 percent got into their first choice college. As a whole, the students completed over 4,600 hours of community service and were awarded over $190,000 in scholarships.

“You have already shown amazing potential as you head into the next chapter of your lives,” she said.

Graduates also heard from local dignitaries, such as Town Council chair Kathy Pugliese and Board of Education chair Andrea Saunders, along with their principal, Roberto Medic.

When each graduate received their diploma, they returned to their seats, awaiting the final name. After everyone had officially graduated, Plainville’s newest alumni tossed their hats in the air to finalize the event.

The Class of 2017 is as follows:

Somer Sherif Abdelsame, Cameron Elyse Aivaz, Shakira Andrea Diamond Allen, Emily Taylor Amato, Jackson David Anderson, Alexander John Autunno, Zain Murtaza Awan, Dominick Bakaj, Isaiah James Bandle, Kubra Bickici, David Connor Bielawski, Stephen Adam Biggar, Aliyah Deanna Biron, Michala Lynn Blankenship, Jared Stephan Boucher, Dean Scott Brayne, Erin Estelle Brochu, Kiya Marie Broughton, Alaysia Marie Burgos, Dwight Michael Bums, Kaitlyn Marie Butler, Angelina Rose Calderoni, Timothy Eli Cancelli, Cory Anthony Carlone, Adam Tony Centurelli, Christopher Alexander Centurelli, Jonathan Michael Christy, Camden Harrison Clifford, Alexa Madeline Collin, Devin Robert Cook, Tyler Francis Corriveau, Olivia Rose Cretella, Alexander Douglas Dayton, Haven Temple Della Vecchia, Jared John Demmons, Abigail Lynn Depner, Alexis Katherine Diorio, Nathan Thomas Doyle, Jared Joseph Duchaine, Rose Elizabeth Dzilenski, Taylor Marie Earley, Caitlin Mae Erb, Jullian Alex Estevez, Oluwaseyi Naomi Fabiyi, Xavier George Fawcett, Brooklyn Feliciano, Aleksandra Daria Fiedorowicz, Emily Morgan Finkelstein, Brianna Garcia, Audrey Diane Gediman, Olivia Noel Gibilisco, Joseph Eli Gohar, Robert Hall Goldsnider, Jessica Frances Gorski,

Keiyana Ivory Hairston, Shane Joseph Hartunian, Kloe Doiron Hidri, Ethan William Hushin, Jacob Edward Irizarry, Damari Monet Jackson, Freilyn Jesus Jimenez, Jordan Philip Jones, Rebekah Katherine Knapp, Erin Marie Kordik, Kimberly Ann Kumitis, Alexander Lloyd LaBella, Caterina Lucille Finalba LaBella, Allison Marie LaFleur, Ashley Elizabeth LaPira, Madison Taylor Liistro, Matthew Antoni Linnhoff, Marc Anthony Liquindoli, Sarina Isabella Lococo, Arianna Marie Lubus-Pitt, Melissa Ann Lux, Samuel Joseph Lynes, Christian William MacDonald, Alexander Charles Macomber, Shalina Eve Mancarella, Kyle Brendan Marquez, Ashley Lynn Martin, Kyle Joseph Marinelli-Tito, Jessica Fay Masco, Celeste Mercedes Matta, Payton Mary Mazzarella, Taleah Marie McCrorey, Claudius Zayvier McNish, Hagop Andranik Melkonyan, Brandon Christopher Mello, Christiana Marie Melninkaitis, Ashley Marie Miceli, Alexandra Kay Michaud, Amanda Jean Michaud, Natalie Corinne Michaud, Paige Anessa Miller, Robert William Miller, Lillianaliz Morales, Noelle Marie Morrison, David Mouangvienkham, Robert Joseph Munson, Corey Dajon Nickson, Denzel Sebastian Nolan,

Tyler Brandon Oakes, Jonathan Michael Olson, Jose Louie Enrique Ortiz, Alexis Nicole Ouellette, Nichole Anne Page, Joshua Thomas Paine, Autumn Rose Parkinson, Zhaden Shamir Peak, Melaina Angelica Pedrolini, Kathryn Eve Peets, Joshua Grant Pellerin, Bethany Noel Pelletier, Joseph Charles Pelletier, Kyli Rebecca Petillo, Joseph Amante Pletscher, Victoria Lin Plourde, Isabella Marie Pugliese, Kamil Radoslaw Radziszewski, Blake Raspardo, Emilee Millicent Raymond, Tyler Vincent Rizzo, Trina Marie Robinson, Alyssa Constance Rocco, Darien Dejor Rodriguez, Eric Daniel Rodriguez, Kyle Scott Ross, Ashley Jordan Roy, Robert Joseph Ryan, Adnan Sadiku, Lorenzo Sebastian Samperi, Hayde Lizbeth Santos, Grant Dean Sarra, Katie Elizabeth Schmidt, Olyvia Rose Sciaraffa, Melisa Selimovic, Shaun Kevin Simoneau, Bryan Kenneth Skarb, Adam Piotr Skawinski, Andrew Adam Skawinski, John Anthony Sliwka, Kyle Robert Smith, Alexa Morgan St. Jean, Luc Michael St. Pierre, Mateo Jason Miles Stender, Michael James Susco, Dominika Szok,

Lauren Jean Tanner, Refik John Tartici, Jonathan James Tattersall, Gina E. Temple, Jacob Edward Theriault, Joshua Anthony Thompkins, Elyssa Marie Tomczyk, John Junior Torres, Juan Elias Torres, Aminah Yasmeen Tsonga, Mark Andrew Joseph Valeri, Jessica Anne Varrato, Jessica Lynn Vye, Destini Kayla Waldo, Rita Marie Walker, Christian David Wassil, Caleb J. J. Wells, Jackson Brian Welz, Zachary Thomas White, Michael Joseph Wiszniak, Daniel Richard Wojcik, Larenz Dalon Young, Lian-Wei Yuan, Samantha Alison Zaleski, Karolina Isabella Zalewski, Elizabeth Marie Zantow, Angela Zheng, Arianna Michelle Ziccardi