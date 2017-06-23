Happy birthday to this NB Bee

GILBLAIR CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH 4TH SAVE OF SEASON

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees hit back to back homers for 2nd time in 4 games en route to a 6-4 series clinching win over Sugar Land #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: New Britain had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the 7th. With 2 outs and the bases loaded, Conor Bierfeldt would bring 2 of the runners home with a double down the left field line. It extended the New Britain lead to 6-1 at the time. The 2 runs would prove vital after Sugar Land battled back late to reach the 6-4 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (4-4) | L: Sean Gleason (1-6) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (4)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 200th consecutive game as a Bee | Travis Scott (Sugar Land) – 2-4, 2B, RBI

Next Game: Friday, June 23rd, 7:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (24-36) vs. Somerset Patriots (36-23)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (1-5, 5.14) | Somerset: LHP Rick Teasley (6-1, 1.99)

Bees Buzz: Today’s game was Jovan Rosa’s 200th consecutive game as a New Britain Bee. He has played in every game in Bees franchise history. Overall, he has played in 223 consecutive games dating back to 2015, including postseason games…The Bees hit back to back home runs for the second time during this series in the bottom of the 1st inning. Jovan Rosa hit a 2 run home run and Craig Maddox followed with a solo shot…Michael Crouse stole 2 bases in the game, which ties the season high for most steals in a game by a Bees player. He leads the Atlantic League in stolen bases with 18…Jordan Hinshaw extended his team-leading hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the 4th inning…Today’s game was Conor Bierfeldt’s second multi-RBI game of the series…With 5 strikeouts tonight, Kyle Simon is now 5 strikeouts away from 300 in his professional career…With 1 hit in the game, Craig Maddox is now 7 hits away from 700 in his professional career…Stan Cliburn is 5 wins away from 100 wins as Bees manager.