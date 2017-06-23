Mill rate increases .69

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

As state lawmakers continue finalizing the budget, the Town Council set the next fiscal year’s mill rate last week to 32.68 mills.

During a special meeting held last Monday, the council unanimously approved the tax rate, which represents a .69 increase over the current mill rate of 31.99. Although the new mill rate represents a 2.17 percent tax increase, this year marks a revaluation year, so property owners will see a different tax increase based on whether their assessments increase or decrease. Town staff created a spreadsheet that shows the potential impact of the proposed budget on each property owner. The analysis is available on the town’s website.

“We really need to get things so underway, so other things can happen like tax bills getting out in a timely manner,” said Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese.

Town Manager Robert Lee said the new mill rate is in line with what was estimated during the budget process.

The mill rate also does not factor in Plainville’s contribution to the Teacher’s Retirement Fund if state officials pass the part of Governor Dannel Malloy’s FY 18 budget that would shift one-third of the $1.2 billion annual cost of teacher pensions to municipalities.

Based on what his conversations with local legislators and groups like the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Lee said there is “very little support” for this part of Malloy’s proposal.

If the final state budget includes a teacher’s pension component, Lee said it would be less than $1.93 million—if at all.

“I’m not recommending we take it into consideration—some towns have actually raised their mill rate to cover the potential increase or at least a portion of the increase,” said Lee.

“There is a possibility that the final approved budget could have a teacher’s pension component, but it would be significantly less than $1.93 million, if at all,” Lee told the council.

Although another state issue is the current legislation that is in place to lower the cap on motor vehicles from 37 to 32 mills, this also may not happen, said Lee.

“We’ve been consistently told that they will not lower the cap from 37 to 32,” said Lee. “That doesn’t mean they won’t—it just means the prevailing thought is they won’t at this point in time.”

State legislators hope to pass a budget by June 30. If changes take place in the final budget regarding the teacher’s pension or municipal aid, Lee said the town can adjust the mill rate in the second half of the year.