Police blotter for June 23

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 18:

Santino Pompei, 19, of 8 Lovers Lane, Bristol, was arrested on June 9 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Richard Rodruguez, 38, of 20 Peck St., New Britain, was arrested on June 13 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, second degree threatening, and refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

Richard M. Gilbert, 50, of 102 Crystal Lake Rd., Middletown, was arrested on June 14 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Nasser R. Abdelaziz, 24, of 100 Townline Rd., Plainville, was arrested on June 15 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating under suspension. In a second incident, Abdelaziz was charged with third degree identity theft, three counts of second degree forgery, and sixth degree larceny.

Michele R. Sweezey, 46, of 20 Pearl St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on June 15 and charged with second degree identity theft, fraudulent use of an ATM, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card, receiving money, goods, or services from illegal use of a credit card, and fifth degree larceny. In two separate incidents, she was charged with second degree failure to appear.

David L. Sweezey, 53, of 20 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on June 15 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Adrian B. Bridges, 24, of 1936 Park St., Unit 2C, Hartford, was arrested on June 17 and charged with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. In a second incident, Bridges was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joseph J. Emanuel, 20, of 116 Judson Ave., Bristol, was arrested on June 18 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and a control signal violation.