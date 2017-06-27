Grant to allow summer learning in district

The Plainville Family Resource Network (PFRN) has received a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain to continue learning throughout the summer, according to PFRN Coordinator, Donna Cavallaro.

The $4,800 grant award will support the PFRN’s Summer “Play & Learn” opportunity, a literacy based program, with special emphasis on healthy social-emotional growth and school readiness skills. The theme of this summer’s program will be “Fun on the Farm.” Plainville families and children ages birth to 5 (siblings are welcome) and family child care/relative providers, are invited to participate in adult/child interaction in themed centers, culminating in a circle time period of songs, movement, finger plays and a reading aloud of age appropriate children’s literature. Activities and centers include puzzles, books, creative art, puppets, science, sensory activities, blocks, math manipulative materials, dramatic play, music and movement, etc. The mixed age group provides children with many social and language development opportunities. Parents/caregivers enjoy time to play with their children, while receiving extension activities for home, and establish positive social connections with other adults.

The Summer Play & Learn program will be held at Linden Street School on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 6 through Aug. 10.

“I am grateful and excited to receive this funding to continue summer learning opportunities for Plainville children and families. I am looking forward to seeing everyone on the farm,” said Cavallaro, according to a press release from the Plainville Community Schools.

“The generosity of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain makes this program possible for our youngest learners. Donna Cavallaro and her PFRN team will undoubtedly make the Soaring Eagles summer program an amazing opportunity for our Plainville families,” noted Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett, according to the press release.

For more information about the Summer Play and Learn Program, contact PFRN at (860)793-6304.

