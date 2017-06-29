Kids listings, starting June 30

Listings

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

BRISTOL

ED POP’S AMAZING FLEA CIRCUS. Features fleas Fifi, Bruno, and Fernando. An entire big top circus in miniature. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

 

SATURDAY, JULY 1

BRISTOL

PATRIOTIC DAY AND LO’S SWEET TREAT DAY. 9:30 a.m. .to 5 p.m. Flag weaving and National Ice Cream Month Kick Off. $1 ice cream, 12 to 3 p.m. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org. (860) 314-1400.

 

JULY 3 to 28

OTHER

SUMMER THEATER PROGRAM BY NEW BRITAIN YOUTH THEATER. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Friday (but July 4). Prepare “The Lion King Jr.” For youths 7 to 14. Berlin YMCA Program Center, 362 Kensington, Berlin. info@nbyt.org, (860) 515-8115.

 

THURSDAY, JULY 6

BRISTOL

NAPPY’S PUPPET SHOW. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Explore the history of shadow puppets as an art form. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org, (860) 314-1400

 

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

 

JULY 31, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

THREE INTERNATIONAL STORYTIMES. Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., German. Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Polish. During these programs, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and another language. Then participate in a craft and sample food from the featured country. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

 

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

 

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

 

NOW thru AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4.) For ages birth to 2. Brief story time followed by a play and socialize section. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

 

NOW thru AUG. 23

PLAINVILLE

LET’S MOVE! WEDNESDAYS. 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. For ages 2 to 5. Join Miss Jessica for a fast-paced movement and music program for children and their caregivers. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.