Kids listings, starting June 30

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

BRISTOL

ED POP’S AMAZING FLEA CIRCUS. Features fleas Fifi, Bruno, and Fernando. An entire big top circus in miniature. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

BRISTOL

PATRIOTIC DAY AND LO’S SWEET TREAT DAY. 9:30 a.m. .to 5 p.m. Flag weaving and National Ice Cream Month Kick Off. $1 ice cream, 12 to 3 p.m. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org. (860) 314-1400.

JULY 3 to 28

OTHER

SUMMER THEATER PROGRAM BY NEW BRITAIN YOUTH THEATER. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Friday (but July 4). Prepare “The Lion King Jr.” For youths 7 to 14. Berlin YMCA Program Center, 362 Kensington, Berlin. info@nbyt.org, (860) 515-8115.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

BRISTOL

NAPPY’S PUPPET SHOW. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Explore the history of shadow puppets as an art form. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org, (860) 314-1400

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

JULY 31, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

THREE INTERNATIONAL STORYTIMES. Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., German. Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Polish. During these programs, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and another language. Then participate in a craft and sample food from the featured country. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. (No class July 4.) For ages birth to 2. Brief story time followed by a play and socialize section. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 23

PLAINVILLE

LET’S MOVE! WEDNESDAYS. 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. For ages 2 to 5. Join Miss Jessica for a fast-paced movement and music program for children and their caregivers. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.