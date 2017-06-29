Strikeout landmark during Bees’ loss

KYLE SIMON GETS 300TH CAREER STRIKEOUT IN 5-3 DEFEAT

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Kyle Simon records 300th career strikeout, Rosa, Walton notch 3 hits, but Lancaster holds on for a 5-3 win #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Lancaster came to bat in the bottom of the 4th inning with the game tied at 3. Anderson De La Rosa would hit a double and then move to third on a single by Vladimir Frias. Then Drew Doty would bring home the game winning run on a fielder’s choice that retired Frias at second. De La Rosa came home to give Lancaster the lead 4-3, and the lead would hold until the final out.

Pitchers of Record: W: Rommie Lewis (4-5) | L: Kyle Simon (4-5) | SV: Anthony Carter (14)

Player(s) of the Game: Caleb Gindl (Lancaster) – 4-4, 2B | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Vladimir Frias (Lancaster) – 2-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Thursday, June 29th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (25-41) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (36-29)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (1-5, 4.91) | Lancaster: LHP Jarret Leverett (4-3, 5.59)

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was Kyle Simon’s 200th game of his professional career…With the strikeout of Garrett Weber in the bottom of the 5th inning, Kyle Simon has reached 300 strikeouts in his professional career…Michael Crouse stole his team leading 19th base in the 6th inning…With 3 hits tonight, Jovan Rosa is now tied for the team lead with Conor Bierfeldt for the team lead in 3 hit games at 3…Kyle Simon struck out 6 batters in his outing, which ties the season high for most strikeouts in a game by a Bees pitcher…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple RBI in 2 games in the past week…With 1 hit in tonight’s game, Craig Maddox is now 5 hits away from 700 hits in his professional career…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in 4 of his last 7 games. His three hit performance today is his 4th of the season, he is second on the team in that category behind Jon Griffin who has 6 three hit games…In 7 of his last 8 appearances, Brandon Fry has not allowed a run…Both James Skelton and Jamar Walton are approaching 1,000 career games played. After tonight’s game, Skelton is 3 games away, and Walton is 5 games away…Yusuke Kajimoto has tallied multiple hits in 5 of his last 7 games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 206, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 229, including postseason.