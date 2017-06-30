Comedian jokes about what’s foremost on his mind

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Flipping through Jeremy Essig’ s Twitter feed these days, current events clearly are on the comedian’s mind.

“What if we just renamed ourselves “The United States of Kardashia”? That would pretty much explain everything, right?” he wrote one day.

“I have also not been involved with hookers in Russia, in case that’s something everyone needs to clear up for the FBI,” he wrote another day.

But, there’s not a conscious effort on the part of the comedian coming to Comix at the Mohegan Sun July 6 to 8 to be political.

“I don’t really sit down and say, ‘I’m going to write about this,’” said Essig from his home in Missouri. “I write about whatever I’m going through.”

For instance, his feed also has, “I just had a hazelnut latte and a vegan rhubarb granola square. This whole midlife crisis thing was super overrated.”

However, these days, he said the daily news seems to announcing that the end of the world is 24/7. It’s like the world has become bipolar, said Essig. Just when you think it can’t get crazier, it does.

There was a time several years ago when Essig’s routine was consistently super-political, he explained. But about four years ago, Essig, who at one time worked as a news reporter, went through some personal turmoil. And his personal stories began to drive his comedy, he said.

However, the political stuff is seeping back into his act. But, Essig is quick to note he still wouldn’t call himself a political comedian.

Politics has been working its way into the routines of many of Essig’s comedian peers. These days, comics seem to have stepped up their game as social critics.

Essig said comedians always offered up social criticism. However, rightly or wrongly, after the pointed critique of the second George Bush, comedians kind of eased off on their critiques during the years of President Barack Obama.

These days over-the-top criticism, where someone is bound to be offended, is the name of the game, he said. And Essig wonders if the determination to offend on the part of some comedians is being driven by a desire to get noticed rather than be relevant.

Essig’s earlier days in the world of entertainment were spent playing in rock bands. He recently returned to music after some time away to work on his comedy. He just recorded an EP with his band, which he categorizes as garage pop, a kind of sloppy Cheap Trick meets Superchunk and R.E.M.

Essig said his comedy has benefitted from the opportunity to indulge in his other creative love, music. Songwriting has given him the opportunity to air out personal issues that didn’t quite fit a comedy routine.

But, comedy will be the sole item on the menu at Comix. And if you’re wondering what you can expect, Essig said search for him on YouTube and get informed.

Essig performs at Comix at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35.

For more information, go to Comixcomedy.com