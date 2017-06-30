Familiar eatery returns to West Main

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

An old favorite came back to the downtown strip in Plainville when 50 West re-opened last month. Located at – you guessed it – 50 West Main St., the restaurant is on a comeback tour after a brief transformation to Bob Ramen, which served Japanese comfort food.

“The response has been incredible,” said owner Patrick Miceli. “People really missed us.”

Miceli first opened 50 West in Sept. 2012 and closed on Dec. 31, 2016 to prepare for the Bob Ramen transformation.

“It was almost like a pilot program for Ramen,” Miceli said. “As time went on, I truly missed what we built at 50 West. I think I missed it more than anybody.”

Now, the local hot-spot is re-opened, featuring the 50 West “comeback burger” to echo their return in the Plainville community. The town’s director of planning and economic development Mark DeVoe called the restaurant “one of Plainville’s staple culinary destinations.”

Miceli said that 50 West now has “a more refreshing look” and “laid-back vibe,” along with a 20 percent lower price point than before. The venue is also locally designed, built, owned, and operated.

“We’ve taken all the things that worked in the past and incorporated new ones,” said Miceli.

The restored destination includes New England influenced food with an all-American wine list. Visitors can look forward to a variety of specials throughout the week. On “Tannic Thursdays,” all wine bottles are half price and Wednesdays offer $1 wings and $12 buckets of six, 7-ounce Rolling Rock beers. Trivia Tuesdays are also in the mix.

“We’ve really enhanced the cocktail program which was influenced from the bar in Hartford,” Miceli said, referring to the Little River Restoratives cocktail bar downtown. He and Chris Parrott are business partners at the bar, which Miceli calls “one of the most decorated drink places in Connecticut.”

DeVoe encouraged members of the press and the town to participate in the grand re-opening celebration on Friday, June 23. “You’ll see that they’ve kept the best aspects of 50 West and improved upon them immensely,” he said in an email.

Dozens came out that night for a ribbon cutting ceremony and tiki party on the 50 West patio. Town Council chair Kathy Pugliese, Plainville Chamber of Commerce president Jeff DiCosimo, and restaurant staff attended the event, which provided food and drink specials.

State Rep. Dr. William Petit Jr. and Sen. Henri Martin were also on hand to present an official proclamation from the General Assembly. Miceli’s family members and the local dignitaries all stood alongside Miceli as he cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“It was a great showing,” the owner said, adding that he received multiple calls and emails from excited patrons.

For more information, call (860) 351-5066 or email Patrick@50WestCT.com. 50 West is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; with Sunday brunch coming soon. The facility is closed on Mondays.