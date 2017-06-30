Police blotter for June 30

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22:

Anthony T. Tedesco, 35, of 136 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on June 19 and charged with third degree larceny.

April C. Levesque, 33, of 467 Birch St., Unit C, Bristol, was arrested on June 20 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.

Joe S. Barros, 26, of no certain address, was arrested on June 21 and charged with first degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first degree robbery, third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny, and carrying/selling a dangerous weapon.

James R. Stanish-Schwarzko, 24, of no certain address, was arrested on June 22 and charged with illegal possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second degree breach of peace.

Ryan P. Sperry, 34, of 11 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on June 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace, failure to drive right, evading responsibility (physical injury), and reckless driving.

Jesse R. Gagnon, 30, of 69 Rollinson Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 23 and charged with first degree failure to appear, illegal possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating under suspension and improper display.

Timothy P. Sanders, 22, of 183 Arcadia Ave., Plainville, was arrested June 23 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Marisa A. Ciccio, 31, of 127 Smalley St., New Britain, was arrested June 23 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

Anthony J. Pizzitola, 34, of 344 South Washington St., Plainville, was arrested June 24 and charged with two counts of first degree harassment, two counts of second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Ashley N. Decrosta, 24, of 118 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested June 25 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Daniel F. Williams, 38, of 198 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested June 25 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.

Tyler C. Vincent, 23, of 37 Lyman St., New Britain, was arrested June 25 and charged with third degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and first degree criminal trespass.

Avis M. Foster, 61, of 95 Buckland Dr., Waterbury, was arrested June 25 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and improper right turn.