Track repair work leaves starting gate

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Repair work recently started on Plainville High School’s track, which town and school officials expect will be completed by September.

Last year, bubbling broke out shortly after the track was finished as part of the high school’s turf field project. After a study ruled out drainage issues as a possible cause of the bubbling, school officials determined that the track would need to be completely replaced.

Repair work began on June 16, and the track surface was completely removed last Monday, said Plainville Supt. of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett.

Since the issue emerged, town officials and district staff held met with all parties involved with the project, including LaRosa Earth Group, LLC, Travelers Casualty Ensurity Company of America, Dalton Track & Tennis, BSC Group and the architect firm, Kaestle Boos Associates.

After several months of negotiation, the parties reached a mediation agreement to complete the track’s repair work, said Town Manager Robert Lee during a Town Council meeting last Monday.

Under the agreement, LaRosa must make the necessary repairs to the track following the design that Kaestle Boos proposed. Kaestle Boos will provide inspection services for the repair, and all parties will keep a detailed record of the repair costs, said Lee.

Once the repair work is done, the arbitrator will determine which party is responsible for covering these costs.

Lee said no additional funds from the town will be needed for the project, unless the arbitrator determines otherwise.

“We do not believe that the town would have any responsibility in that area, but it is left to the arbitration process,” said Lee.

“I trust that this process will determine the responsible party or parties,” added Brummett.

Lee said the track repairs are expected to be completed by Sept. 1.

“We’re happy this work will get done before the football season,” said Lee. “If it went the litigation route, it may have taken years and cost a lot in attorney fees.”

“We are very pleased to see the track getting repaired,” said Brummett. “We anticipate it will be ready to go prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year if the weather cooperates.”