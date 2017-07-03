Legislators meet with constituents at Bolo

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) and Representative William Petit (R-22) recently met with constituents at Bolo Bakery in Plainville to discuss the 2017 legislative session.

“While we still don’t have a state budget, we talked about the numerous balanced, no tax increase budgets proposed by Republicans and the inherent problems with trying to install tolls on state highways,” Martin said, according to a press release from General Assembly Republicans. “We also got to hear what they are concerned about and what they think we should do in Hartford.”

“Getting feedback from the people we serve is vital to our mission,” Petit said, according to the press release. “The majority of our discussion focused on the state budget crisis. We were elected to represent the best interest of the people in our district, who would like to see us adopt a state budget that does not include tax increases. House Republicans have created three balanced budgets this year alone, which do not include tax increases.”