Main Street foundation awards grants to organizations

Three organizations serving Plainville residents received grant awards from Main Street Community Foundation. The grants will help the organizations expand opportunities and meet basic needs to various groups of residents.

A $3,000 grant to Ability Beyond Disability was awarded from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund and the Gnazzo/Reidy Charitable Fund. This grant provides updated design, photography, and printing equipment for the Printability internship program in Plainville, which trains young adults with autism for competitive, meaningful employment.

The Middle School of Plainville received a $1,790 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund to purchase a Colorsource spot light for use in the school’s auditorium. This piece of technology will enhance learning opportunities for students and improve school and community productions.

St. Philip House was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund and the Bristol Savings Bank Fund. The grant will be used to support a grant writing consultant. After losing some state funding support in 2016, the need to diversify and expand the organization’s funding base is vitally important. Ultimately, the Supportive House Program, which provides housing to 24 individuals living with HIV/AIDS, will benefit from the grant writing consultant.

These are just three of the organizations that were awarded grants from the Community Foundation during the 2017 General Competitive Grant Cycle. A total of 38 nonprofit organizations representing a broad range of programs and projects to benefit the communities and residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott received over $125,000 in grant awards.

“The quality of programs supported this year is incredible and we are proud of the local organizations that do such important work,” stated Susan Sadecki, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, in a press release. “Over the past 22 years, generous donors have established and built these unrestricted community and field of interest funds to meet vital community needs and bolster their neighbors’ lives.”

In the press release, Sadecki also acknowledged the 24 local residents that comprise the Community Foundation’s volunteer Distribution Committee. “The Distribution Committee reviews all proposals, conducts site visits and makes the final funding recommendations to the Board of Directors,” stated Sadecki in the news release. “Their thoughtful review of the applications to ensure feasibility and their commitment to honoring donor intent is unmatched.”

For more information about the community foundation’s grant program or the Foundation’s 2017 grant recipients, contact Jarre Betts, Vice President of Programs, at (860)583-6363.