Health listings, starting July 7

FRIDAY, JULY 7

SOUTHINGTON

STAYING SAFE AND INDEPENDENT AT HOME. 11 a.m. Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. Seating is limited. RSVP. (860) 628-0947.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. ShopRite, 750 Queen St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org

THURSDAY, JULY 13

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 1 to 2 p.m. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.