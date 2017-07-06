Homer leads to walkoff win for Bees

ROSA HOMERS IN 5-4 WALKOFF VICTORY OVER SOMERSET

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Rosa blasts a 3 run home run, Maddox walks it off for the Bees in the bottom of the 9th to win the series, 5-4 final #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Craig Maddox came to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning with the bases loaded. Tsuyoshi Fujiwara would sprint home on an infield grounder to score the game winning run, securing the 5-4 victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Shawn Gilblair (1-2) | L: Kyler Newby (2-4)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 3-5, HR, 3 RBI | Christian Marrero (Somerset) – 2-5, 2B

Next Game: Friday, July 7th, 7:12 P.M.

Tale of the Tape –New Britain Bees (2-1, 28-45) vs. Bridgeport Bluefish (1-1, 42-30)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (0-1, 4.15) | Bridgeport: TBD

Bees Buzz: This game was New Britain’s third walkoff win of the season, and their first walkoff win since May 28th against Southern Maryland…New Britain has won the first series of each half of the 2017 season…Today’s game was Greg Nappo’s first start as a member of the Bees. He pitched 4 innings, allowing 1 run off of 3 hits…Jovan Rosa hit his 9th home run of the season in the bottom of the 1st inning, and his first of the season of the 3 run variety…The Bees have scored first in 4 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa had 3 hits tonight for his team leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season. He has also recorded 3 hits in a game twice in his past 8 games…The Bees and their opponent have been tied after 7 innings in back to back games for the first time this season…Stan Cliburn is 1 win away from 100 wins as manager of the Bees…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 213, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 236, including postseason.