Police blotter for July 7

The Plainville Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Brendan Q. Taylor, 32, of 20 Meriline Ave., Plainville, was arrested June 28 and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of third degree assault, two counts of second degree unlawful restraint, two counts of reckless endangerment, interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct.

James J. Peters, 47, of 492 East St., Plainville, was arrested June 28 and charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer M. Zaleski, 35, of 126 Woodchuck Lane, Harwinton, was arrested June 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Donald A. Wanzer, 49, of 73 Henderson St., Bristol, was arrested June 28 and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace.

Michael P. Senatore, 28, of 74 Avery Ave., Meriden, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and illegal possession of suboxone.

Gregory P. Ranger, 53, of 6 Austin Place, Plainville, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.