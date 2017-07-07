Police blotter for July 7

The Plainville Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Brendan Q. Taylor, 32, of 20 Meriline Ave., Plainville, was arrested June 28 and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of third degree assault, two counts of second degree unlawful restraint, two counts of reckless endangerment, interfering with an emergency call and disorderly conduct.
- James J. Peters, 47, of 492 East St., Plainville, was arrested June 28 and charged with violation of probation.
- Jennifer M. Zaleski, 35, of 126 Woodchuck Lane, Harwinton, was arrested June 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Donald A. Wanzer, 49, of 73 Henderson St., Bristol, was arrested June 28 and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael P. Senatore, 28, of 74 Avery Ave., Meriden, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and illegal possession of suboxone.
- Gregory P. Ranger, 53, of 6 Austin Place, Plainville, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.