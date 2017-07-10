New Britain Bees weekend roundup, July 10

BEES HEAD INTO ALL-STAR BREAK 3-3 IN SECOND HALF

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Rosa brings his league leading hit total to 83 in a 7-3 loss to Bridgeport, Bees head into the All-Star break at 3-3 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: In a tie game, Bridgeport came to bat in the bottom of the 6th inning. Jose Gil stepped up to bat with Jose Cuevas at third and Andrew Lambo at first. Gil would ground into a double play, but Cuevas would come home to score, giving the Bluefish a 4-3 lead. Tony Abreu would add an insurance run in the frame with an RBI double, and the Bridgeport lead would hold until the final out.

Pitchers of Record: W: Charles Brewer (5-2) | L: Kyle Simon (5-6)

Player(s) of the Game: Jonathan Galvez (Bridgeport) – 3-4, 2B, RBI | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, RBI

Next Game: Friday, July 14th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (4-1, 42-32) vs. New Britain Bees (3-3, 29-47)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (0-2, 6.39) | Southern Maryland: TBD

Bees Buzz: Today’s game was Jonathan Griffin’s first start in the lineup since June 23rd…Craig Maddox has extended his hitting streak to 11 games…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in back to back games, and at least 1 hit in 6 consecutive games…Today’s game was Michael Crouse’s first day off since May 27th in game 2 of a doubleheader against Southern Maryland…Bridgeport has clinched the season series victory over the Bees with the win today…This game was Jordan Hinshaw’s first start in center field as a member of the Bees…Kyle Simon has pitched at least 7 innings in his last 4 starts, and 6 of his last 7 overall…Jovan Rosa now leads the Atlantic League in hits with 83, and is currently tied for the Atlantic League lead in doubles with 22…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in 3 consecutive games…Brandon League has not allowed a run in his last 4 outings, only giving up 2 hits (3 2/3 innings)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 216, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 239, including postseason.

FUJIWARA, BIERFELDT EACH WITH 3 HITS IN 7-6 VICOTRY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: The 100th win in Bees franchise history is a come from behind win over their in-state rival Bridgeport, 7-6 the final #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Angel Rosa committed a throwing error in the top of the 9th inning for Bridgeport, allowing Jamar Walton to score the go ahead run from second base, giving them a 7-6 lead. The error came off the bat of Tsuyoshi Fujiwara, who was credited with a single on the play.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nate Roe (3-3) | L: David Carpenter (1-3) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (6)

Player(s) of the Game: Jordan Hinshaw (New Britain) – 2-5, 2 RBI | Jose Cuevas (Bridgeport) – 2-4, HR, 3 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 3-3, 2B

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s win is the 100th win in New Britain Bees franchise history. It is also the 100th win for Stan Cliburn as manager of the Bees…The win is New Britain’s 11th come from behind win this season…The Bees are now 12-9 in one run games…Tsuyoshi Fujiwara made his first professional start in today’s game, batting in the 9th spot of the batting order and playing second base. He went…3-5 on the night…Jordan Hinshaw has stolen a base in 3 consecutive games…Craig Maddox has recorded an RBI in 3 consecutive games, and 4 of his last 6 games…The Bees had 17 hits in tonight’s game, the second most in a game in franchise history…Jordan Hinshaw has 3 total RBI in his past 2 games…Brandon Shimo has not allowed an earned run in 8 of his last 9 appearances…Today’s game was Brandon Fry’s 38th appearance of the season. That ties his career high for most appearances in a season…Craig Maddox has recorded a hit in 10 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 215, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 238, including postseason.

WALTON, MADDOX EACH WITH 2 HITS IN GAME 1 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees rally to score 3 runs in the 7th but Bridgeport takes game 1 of the series 5-3. Maddox, Walton each notch 2 hits #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: D’Arby Myers came to bat in the bottom of the 4th inning for the Bluefish with Gustavo Molina on second and Tony Abreu on first. Bridgeport was leading 3-0 at the time, and they would add 2 insurance runs with an RBI double by Myers, bringing both runners home. New Britain would battle back, scoring 3 runs of their own, which would make the 2 RBI double the game winning hit.

Pitchers of Record: W: Cory Riordan (7-3) | L: Nick Greenwood (0-2) | SV: David Carpenter (27)

Bees Buzz: Craig Maddox has recorded a hit in 9 consecutive games…Brandon Shimo has not allowed an earned run in 7 of his last 8 outings (10 innings)…New Britain’s streak of scoring first was snapped at 4 games…Mike Hepple has recorded 6 strikeouts through his last 4 outings (5 innings)…Conor Bierfeldt’s on base streak has been snapped at 13 games. It remains the second highest on base streak by any Bees player this season…The Bees were held scoreless until the 7th inning or later for the first time since June 10th against Somerset…Stan Cliburn is 1 win away from 100 wins as manager of the Bees…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 214, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 237, including postseason.